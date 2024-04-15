BAPS Charities Hosts Annual “In the Joy of Others: Walk-Run”

HOUSTON: On April 7, 2024, BAPS Charities hosted its annual “In the Joy of Others: Walk-

Run” in Houston, TX to support The Walk brought together local community members to take steps together and engage in a form of selfless service to raise awareness for our local school districts, our public servants, and our fallen heroes.

The annual BAPS Charities Walk-Run, occurring in 72 cities across North America champions a diverse range of causes including education, health and wellness, environmental stewardship, humanitarian relief, and support for local police and fire departments. the transformative power of community engagement in fostering healthier societies, symbolizing unity and a commitment to impactful change beyond physical participation.

This year, nearly 2300 community members, including Texas state representative Dr. Suleman

Lalani, joined the effort to support Stafford Municipal School District, Behind the Badges and

Stafford Police Department. The event showcased a broad spectrum of participation, from youth

to seniors, united for a common cause.

Lt. Luciano Lopez of Stafford Police Department reflected on the event’s significance, saying,

that on his first attendance of the walk that he was amazed to see so many people on a Sunday

morning.

Event lead, Tej Pandya provided insights into the event’s success, and expressed gratitude towards participants and fundraisers, saying, “it’s great to see so many from our community to come together for such a great cause and this impact will not only be locally but throughout the nation.”

Beyond the annual Walk-Run, BAPS Charities is dedicated to five fundamental areas: Health Awareness, Educational Services, Humanitarian Relief, Environmental Protection & Preservation, and Community Empowerment. With active operations across nine countries and five continents, the organization is deeply involved in providing humanitarian aid both locally and internationally. Specifically, in North America, BAPS Charities has organized more than 1,000 walks and 500 health fairs, offering free health services to over 130,000 individuals.

Additionally, it has conducted 500 blood donation drives, which have collected enough blood to potentially save 56,000 lives and delivered over 5,000 health awareness lectures. On a global scale, BAPS Charities has made significant environmental contributions by planting over 2 million trees, constructing 55 schools in regions hit by disasters, and offering humanitarian assistance to over 1,000 refugees from the Ukraine conflict in 2022. For more information on the local activities of BAPS Charities, please visit www.bapscharities.org.

About BAPS Charities

BAPS Charities is a global charity active in nine countries across five continents. With over 50 years of experience in humanitarian work, BAPS Charities aims to establish a spirit of selfless service through health awareness, educational services, humanitarian relief, environmental protection & preservation, and community empowerment. In critical times, BAPS Charities has swiftly responded to the needs of affected communities, mobilizing volunteers, and resources to provide crucial aid. From local activities such as hosting community health fairs to global efforts like sustaining schools and hospitals, BAPS Charities provides a platform for individuals wishing to serve locally and globally. For additional information on BAPS Charities and its international and local philanthropic activities, please visit www.bapscharities.org