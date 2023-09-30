BAPS Festival of Inspirations to Culminate in the Grand Inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ recently has become the epicenter of profound spiritual fervor as the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham hosted the three-month-long “Festival of Inspirations.” Uniting various events under its umbrella, the festival was a clarion call for unity, spirituality, and community service, echoing Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life motto, “In the joy of others lies our own.”

In the last week, on September 23, 2023, the Indian Community day celebration brought dozens of organizations to celebrate the spirit of selfless service. Pujya Gnanvatsaldas Swami initiated the evening, emphasizing the profound meaning behind the motto, “In the Joy of Others,” showcased by Pramukh Swami Maharaj and carried forward by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj. Highlights included powerful addresses from Mr. Anurag Kumar, President of the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America, Mr. Syam Kosigi, Vice President of Seva International USA, and other notable figures who echoed the ideals of unity, spirituality, and the essence of community service. Mr. Shrikanth Datta, a member of the Shri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Gita Foundation, summed up the evening’s sentiments quite eloquently when he said “Bhagwan Shri Krishna says whatever you see which is powerful and magnificent, understand that to be a splendor of mine. We are witnessing the glory of our sanatan dharma, the glory of the Bhagwan, and the powerful vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj in the form of Akshardham. Take this as a valuable treasure for generations; this is a temple built by volunteers.”

Another pivotal event took place on September 16, 2023, focused on “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: The World Is One Family.” Through mesmerizing stage performances, guest addresses, and personal narratives, the attendees were urged to look beyond superficial differences, embracing the universal family’s essence. Esteemed guests like City of Edison Mayor Sam Joshi, Bawa Jain, Secretary-General for the World Council of Religious Leaders, and others shared insights and experiences that showcased Akshardham’s mission in upholding timeless values.

One of the most touching moments was a recount of an incident involving His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and Steven, a young man from Africa, underscoring the depth of selfless connection beyond cultural boundaries.

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, in his addresses across the events, consistently emphasized unity and universal brotherhood. He beautifully summed up, “Our scriptures profess ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam – the world is one family. We’re all God’s children.’ This is an unalterable truth. As long as our actions reflect morality and our character remains pure, we are esteemed in the eyes of God.”

The Festival of Inspirations united attendees from varied backgrounds under shared ideals, it illustrated the magnificent vision of Pramukh Swami Maharaj, illuminating the path for present and future generations to tread upon.

The final phase of the festival is the inauguration of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan, envisioned a majestic Hindu mandir and campus in the United States that would integrate and consolidate thousands of years of inspiring Hindu culture and architecture.

BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, a campus spread over 185 acres, has been built by 12,500 volunteers who devoted millions of hours of selfless service. The breathtaking BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham, carved from 1.9 million cubic feet of stone will be inaugurated by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj.

The inaugural festivities will begin on September 30, culminating in a grand dedication ceremony on October 8, 2023. Experience a once in a once-in-a-millennium cultural program for the dedication ceremony of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham on October 8, 2023, from 4:45 pm ET to 8:00 pm ET on https://usa.akshardham.org/. BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham will be open to visitors from October 18th onwards.

About BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham

The BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham at Robbinsville, NJ, is a sacred place of worship and a center of Hindu architecture, culture, unity, and selfless service. Presenting India’s heritage to modern America, it embodies the visionary guidance of BAPS leaders Pramukh Swami Maharaj and Mahant Swami Maharaj. Created by volunteers around the world, this masterpiece stands as an enduring symbol of love while preserving traditions and spreading messages of peace, hope, and harmony across generations.

About BAPS

BAPS is a volunteer-driven spiritual organization committed to fostering individual growth through Hindu values of faith, service, and harmony. It enriches society with the devoted efforts of tens of thousands of volunteers from diverse professional and social backgrounds, contributing millions of volunteer hours annually. Under the spiritual leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS nurtures Indian traditions in over 100 North American and 3,500 communities worldwide. Through these communities, it champions holistic personal growth, promotes social progress, and encourages diversity by embracing all.