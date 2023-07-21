BAPS Launches ‘Festival of Inspirations’: A grand celebration of art, culture, and spirituality in Robbinsville, New Jersey

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ: BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (B.A.P.S) commenced the Festival of Inspirations in Robbinsville, NJ, in the auspicious presence of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, the spiritual leader of BAPS, and David Fried, the Mayor of Robbinsville, NJ on July 16, 2023. The festival is a vibrant celebration that exalts the rich tapestry of diversity, art, architecture, values, and culture of Hinduism. From intricately crafted sculptures to mesmerizing dance performances and soul-stirring programs, the festival serves as a gateway to ancient wisdom and timeless teachings. Guests from North America will be encouraged to engage, participate, and soak in the profound teachings that inspire and ignite the human spirit. It is an invitation to embrace the values and principles that have withstood the test of time, fostering a deeper understanding of oneself and the world. Through this immersive journey, the Festival of Inspirations invites all to carry the spark of inspiration back to their own lives, spreading its transformative energy far and wide.

“The Festival of Inspirations serves as a platform for people from all walks of life to discover and embrace the universal values that bind us together,” said Alak Parmar, Women’s Activities National Coordinator at BAPS. “Through cultural showcases and inspirational stories, we aim to engage a wide range of audiences and create a meaningful impact. This festival will inspire and empower individuals to lead lives filled with compassion, understanding, and harmony.”

The festival will have uniquely designed programs for youth, professionals, and community members that aim to inspire and uplift. Various events are planned, including a blood drive that will foster the spirit of giving back and a shared sense of purpose among all generations. A traditional three-month-long Vedic yagna will be performed to offer heartfelt prayers for peace and harmony with oneself and with the world.

The Festival of Inspirations celebrates the values that are also embodied by the upcoming BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham. This landmark of Hindu architecture and culture bridges the rich heritage of ancient India with the vibrant modernity of America. Beyond being a place of worship, the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham will serve as a dynamic community center, welcoming diverse individuals for engagement and learning. It stands as a testament to the peaceful coexistence of the Indian American community in the United States and pays tribute to the dedicated spirit of service and devotion displayed by countless volunteers involved in its creation.

The event began with an energizing devotional bhajan, traditional dances, and speeches on the importance of values and festivals. Pujya Anandswarupdas Swami explained the significant influence of leading a life rooted in values, while Sadguru Pujya Ishwarcharandas Swami underscored the personal development that attendees gain from participating in such festivals. The festival, which will continue for three months, was inaugurated by Mahant Swami Maharaj, who reinforced the significance of BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham as a beacon of lifelong values, poised to inspire not only the present attendees but future generations as well.

His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the late spiritual leader of BAPS, had a simple but enduring vision: “May the essence of peace and inspiration embrace all who enter BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham.” The soon to be completed BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham campus hopes to fulfill this vision.

“We extend our sincere gratitude to the Robbinsville community for their unwavering support and warm acceptance of the BAPS Swaminarayan Akshardham,” said Chandresh Patel, Lead Volunteer at BAPS Robbinsville, New Jersey.

Due to limited space, participation in these programs requires pre-registration. Interested individuals can watch the events through a live webcast at https://na.baps.org. For detailed information on daily campus timings, please visit baps.org/robbinsville.

About BAPS

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service. Its worldwide network of 3,800 centers supports these character-building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically, and spiritually pure. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.

About Pramukh Swami Maharaj

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. Under his leadership, BAPS grew into an international spiritual and humanitarian organization with over 3,300 centers worldwide. He dedicated his life to the well-being of others, traveling throughout the world to foster love, peace, harmony, righteousness, faith in God, and service to humanity. With genuine care and compassion, he reached out to all members of society irrespective of class, color, or age. Recognized and respected as one of India’s greatest spiritual teachers, he lived by and promoted the principle: “In the joy of others, lies our own.”

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.