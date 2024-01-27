BAPS Mandirs Celebrate Inauguration of Sri Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

HOUSTON: On the occasion of the historic Shri Ram Mandir inauguration in Ayodhya, devotees and well-wishers of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha in North America, alongside the global Hindu community, came together in joyous celebration. This auspicious event marked the culmination of an extraordinary journey spanning over five centuries, a testament to the sacrifices and unwavering faith of numerous swamis, mahants, acharyas, and devoted individuals.

Guided by His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS organized devotional programs in its 1,500 mandirs and 21,000 Satsang communities worldwide. The celebration united BAPS devotees worldwide, who adorned their homes and places of worship with diyas and lamps, similar to Diwali. The inauguration ceremony was broadcast live from Ayodhya, graced by the esteemed presence of Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister of India.

The construction of the Shri Ram Mandir has been a journey defined by hardships, tribulations, penance, and faith. Over the years, efforts of visionary leaders as well as revered swamis and mahants, have played a pivotal role in advancing the cause of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir.

Together with the aspirations of spiritual leaders, BAPS has supported the construction of the Mandir. His Holiness Yogiji Maharaj, His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj, and His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj participated in the continuous chanting, known as akhand dhun, in Ayodhya as part of the prayers for the construction of the Shri Ram Mandir in 1953, 1956, and 1969. In a historic moment in 1989, Pramukh Swami Maharaj performed the first-ever puja of the Shri Ram Shila (brick) to be laid in the mandir’s foundation, an act that resonates through the annals of history.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir, Houston, in addition to other BAPS Mandirs across North America, held a special assembly to celebrate the historic inauguration and to share the universal messages of Bhagwan Shri Ram. Indian American Businessman and Philanthropists Ramesh Bhutada was one of many invited guests to address the assembly. “Bhagwan Ram was an ideal man, ideal brother and member of an ideal family,” said Mr. Bhutada. “I pray we take at least something from Ram’s life to imbibe into our own.”

In the spirit of joy and festivity, BAPS devotees, worldwide, adorned their homes with flowers and shared sweets, displaying their love and reverence for Bhagwan Shri Ram. Devotees from across the globe connected to the event through a webcast, experiencing the divine inauguration in the comfort of their homes. The event transcended geographical boundaries, showcasing the unifying power of devotion.

Furthermore, HH Mahant Swami Maharaj also joined in the celebrations virtually from Gujarat, India. Senior Swamis from BAPS accepted the invitation on Mahant Swami Maharaj’s behalf and participated in the puja and celebrations in Ayodhya.

About BAPS

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a spiritual, volunteer-driven organization dedicated to improving society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service. Its worldwide network of 3,800 centers supports these character-building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally, ethically, and spiritually pure. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.

About Pramukh Swami Maharaj

Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. Under his leadership, BAPS grew into an international spiritual and humanitarian organization with over 3,300 centers worldwide. He dedicated his life to the well-being of others, traveling throughout the world to foster love, peace, harmony, righteousness, faith in God, and service to humanity. With genuine care and compassion, he reached out to all members of society irrespective of class, color, or age. Recognized and respected as one of India’s greatest spiritual teachers, he lived by and promoted the principle: “In the joy of others, lies our own.”

About Mahant Swami Maharaj

His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service-focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s passing in 2016.