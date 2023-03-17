BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir Donates $25K for Turkey Quake Relief

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ: In response to the devastating earthquakes in Türkiye, the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey organized a special prayer assembly on February 25, 2023, for those affected by the humanitarian crisis. The community members at BAPS offered support for the people of Türkiye through prayer and a generous donation of $25,000 through its humanitarian relief arm, BAPS Charities, to the Embrace Relief Foundation.

As hundreds of thousands are fleeing the disaster zones and being displaced from their homes, Embrace Relief Foundation has been continuously responding to the essential needs of those affected. The donation will aid relief efforts in three key areas: food distribution, housing assistance, and emergency supply distribution. At the core of Embrace Relief’s mission is delivering sustainable solutions to achieve immediate and lasting improvements in situations of humanitarian emergency.

The CEO of Embrace Relief Foundation, Osman Dulgeroglu, expressed gratitude towards BAPS for organizing the event and for their generous donation. “I am truly overwhelmed by your generosity and cannot express how I feel about your unwavering support during this difficult time. Thank you for your support. It will bring hope and comfort to many who have lost everything.” Members from Turkish Cultural Center, New Jersey, and Central Jersey Community Center were also present to take part in the event.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in Robbinsville, New Jersey, is a community dedicated to supporting those in need. Through various charitable programs, the organization strives to improve the lives of people around the world. In 2022, volunteers from the community were also involved in aiding in the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.

To learn more about the charitable and spiritual programs and initiatives of BAPS Shri Swaminarayan in Robbinsville, please visit their website at www.baps.org/robbinsville

Update:

An update email from the CEO of Embrace Relief Foundation, Osman Dulgeroglu on Feb 27, 2023 mentioned the following: “We have started to distribute food packages today for the earthquake victims in Hatay. We have delivered 30 Lb food packages to 250 families.

Each Package has; 2 kg Rice, 2 kg Wheat Grains, 1 kg Lentil, 1 kg Beans, 1 kg Sugar, 630 gr. Tomato Paste, 500 g Black Olives, 1.5 Kg Pasta, 380 gr. Jam, 750 gr. Salt, 1 lt, Olive Oil, 1 kg Instant Soup, 500 gr. Black Tea, 1 kg fruit juice, Biscuits and Chocolates.”

About BAPS

The BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) is a worldwide spiritual and humanitarian

organization that is dedicated to community service and harmony. Under the guidance and leadership of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS strives to care for the world by caring for societies, families, and individuals. Motivated by Hindu principles, BAPS endeavors to develop individuals and instill cultural values. Its 3,300 international centers support these character-building activities. For more details, please visit www.baps.org

About BAPS Charities

BAPS Charities is a global charity active in nine countries across five continents. Volunteers drive its efforts, dedicating a portion of their lives in selfless service of others, both in their local neighborhoods as well as globally. Working in five key areas, BAPS Charities aims to express a spirit of selfless service through Health Awareness, Educational Services, Humanitarian Relief, Environmental Protection & Preservation, and Community Empowerment. For more details, please visit www.bapscharities.org