Big Success: AFC Urgent Care Grand Opening — Masala Style

HOUSTON: AFC Urgent Care opened its 15th Houston Area location in Sugar Land on Mother’s Day Weekend with a huge Grand Opening event hosted by Masala Radio. Masala Radio invited local politicians to officiate the Ribbon Cutting with CEO Kuleen Lala, including Sugar Land City Council Members Naushad Kermally & Stewart Jacobson, Fort County Commissioner Andy Meyer’s rep Nikita Khambe, Stafford Council Member Xavier Herrera and Indo-American Community leaders GSH President Kalpesh Rana, Treasure Bharat Patel, and Indian Hindi Assocation’s Swapan Dhairiyavan. Fort Bendy County Judge sent a Proclamation welcoming the addition of Urgent Care Services to the area. Dr. Ashima Chauhan, president of Indian Doctor Association congratulated Lala and also reminisced how her first job as a doctor in the US was with AFC Urgent Care Centers, a wonderful start to her career.

Masala Radio’s Sunil T made the event fun with DJ music / Hummer / and white Lamborghini photo ops. In celebration of Mother’s Day Weekend, Lala presented to all mothers: Silver Coins (first 25), Free B12 shots worth $50, and a voucher for a FREE School Physical worth $65. Many mothers loved the Free Vitals Checks with the ability to speak to the providers to ask about health issues. The Hot chai and warm samosas were perfect to go with the erratic showers! The clinic was overwhelmed with the requests for B12 shots and Vitals Checkup and decided to extend the offer again this SAT MAY 20th from 11AM – 2PM. They have extended the complimentary School Physical Vouchers through SEP 15th, as a welcome to the community!

Lala emphasized that AFC Urgent Care doesn’t take the place of wellness care provided by one’s primary care physician. Rather, they work hand in hand to provide urgent sickness and minor injury treatment with a quick turnaround, usually under 45 minutes 7 days as week. AFC offers same day appointments, or walk-in service which is convenient for anyone who has trouble booking a same day doctors visit. AFC can perform tests and Xrays in house, as well as minor procedures. AFC treats infants to seniors for most illnesses, injury, lab work. All records and test results are sent to your PCP for follow up. AFC Urgent Care is open 7 days a week, 8am to 8PM; conveniently located for Sugar Land and Missouri City residents on HWY 6 at Settlers Way. They accept all major insurances including Medicare, and Medicaid. For Lala, this is his first Urgent Care Center venture, and he chose AFC for its high standards & quality services at over 300 locations nationwide. Future plans include opening more locations to serve in the Fort Bend County and surrounding areas. www.afcurgentcare.com/sugarland (281) 277-0036.