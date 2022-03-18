Classical Arts Society of Houston’s “Deekshita Dhruvapada”: A Magical Confuence of Dhrupad and Carnatic Music

Concert description below by Vidwan T.V, Ramprasadh himself

When The Classical Arts Society of Houston wanted me to perform an exclusive Muthuswami Dikshithar concert, I was extremely happy, more due to the fact that I belong to the lineage coming out of Muthuswami Dikshitar (1775-1835). I am a student of S. Rajam, who had his training from Ambi Dikshitar (1863-1936), the son of Subbarama Dikshitar (1839 -1906), who in turn was the grandson of Balaswami Dikshitar (1786 -1859), the brother of Muthuswami Dikshitar.

I proposed that we do a concert which I have named ‘Deekshita Dhruvapada’, based on the fact that Dikshithar, an orthodox South Indian classical music composer composed these compositions in a style totally alien to the shores of Cauvery river in Tanjore. He drew so much from his influences from Dhrupad, while living in Varanasi for five of his early years with his Guru Chidambaranatha Yogi.

My understanding of the Dhrupad influence on Dikshithar started in Chennai in the year 2004, when I started interacting with Dr. V.V. Srivatsa, a great authority in the music of Dikshithar. He introduced me to Ramkali and the treatment to be given to the Raaga and Kriti.

The exploration of krithis of Dikshitar which have a Dhrupad influence has led me to work on an entirely new dimension of music, which I would not like to classify under Carnatic Music or Dhrupad or Khayal Music, but rather pure classical music – deep, immersive, meditative and inclusive in nature. Here the rasa of the raaga was more important to me, than the progressions which my training in Carnatic Music would naturally draw me to.

If Dikshithar could compose this genre of composition in the 18th century he must have had a definitive vision of what he was creating. I have extended my explorations keeping his compositional style and the most important thing in my mind was to sing in a manner which would do full justice to the composer.

I am sure all connoisseurs of music – Hindusthani music and Carnatic music or even those not initiated into Indian Classical music, will find enjoyment in this concert, especially for the meditative quality in the selections offered.