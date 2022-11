‘Classically Yours with Jyoti’ in 2nd Year

HOUSTON: Classically Yours with Jyoti’ program celebrated its first year anniversary recently at the studio with wellwishers and patrons. You can catch the program every third Saturday 3 to 4 pm on Masala Radio FM 98.7 as part of Indo-American News Unplugged with Jyoti playing songs based on Classical Indian music with Sudhir Golikeri . You can listen on the Masala Radio app and catch the recorded shows on Spotify.