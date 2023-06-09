Col. Vipin Kumar Reappointed to the Food Insecurity Board

HOUSTON: On Wednesday, May 31, 2023 India House’s Executive Director, Col. Vipin Kumar (Retired) was re-appointed for 2 more years as a Director on the City of Houston’s Food Insecurity Board, approved by a unanimous vote by the Mayor and City Council. The board is responsible for advising and making recommendations to the Mayor, Council, and Department Directors to address issues pertaining to food insecurity based on a topic of study which will be assigned by the Mayor each year.

Over the past 3.5 years India House has been conducting bi-monthly food distribution drives feeding over 500 families every month, around 6,000 families every year.

The Food Insecurity Board will consist of 19 members. The Food Insecurity Board is expected to focus on key food, nutrition, and agriculture policy issues and opportunities that are affected by government and legislation; create recommended policy priorities that best suit the needs of Houston, with an emphasis on community food security; and educate the public and policymakers about food system.