College Scholarships from Southwestern National Bank

HOUSTON: Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Program is funded by Southwestern National Bank (Member FDIC) to recognize and assist outstanding high school graduates reduce the financial burden for college. Southwestern National Bank Scholars are selected based on their financial need, academic achievement, and community involvement. Each year a total of $5,000.00 will be awarded to five selected scholars. Each scholar will be awarded $1,000.00.

Eligibility

Demonstrates financial need for college tuition, book & supplies and expenses U.S. high school graduating seniors Has a minimum GPA of 3.0 on a 4.0 scale (un-weighted) Will enroll in an accredited U.S. college full-time for the entire academic year 2022/2023

Documents Required (To be considered, all the following documents must be submitted)

A completed Southwestern National Bank Scholarship Application Form An official high school transcript Copies of the most recent document(s) demonstrating the financial need (Family’s 1040 Federal Income Tax Return Form, qualification for School Free/Reduced Lunch Program, etc.) Two letters of recommendation from a teacher, counselor, and/or other advisors A two-page typed essay stating why you should be awarded a scholarship. Please include:

Financial need for this scholarship for educational purposes

Personal and academic achievements. Give specific examples.

Academic plans and career goals. Give specific examples.

Past and current involvement, as well as future towards making a difference in your community

Application Process & Award Announcement

Please send your application package to Southwestern National Bank, Attention

Scholarship Program-Ling Chuang, 6901 Corporate Drive, Houston, Texas 77036.

Applications and all supporting documents must be received by May 15, 2022, for

application to be considered.

An interview may be part of the application process for all semi-finalists. Scholarships for the 2022 Scholarship program will be announced by mail in June 20221.

Please Contact Us

For scholarship application and information, please contact the Scholarship Coordinator by