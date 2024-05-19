Consul General Manjunath Joins Indian Festival in Downtown Denver

DENVER: Consul General DC Manjunath was the guest of honor at the Indian Festival in Denver, the first such event supported by the City of Denver to recognize , showcase, and celebrate the Indian culture and contributions of the Indian American community. The festival was organized by the Laya Dance Academy.

The celebrations included lively performances and delectable cuisine, highlighting the deep cultural ties between Indua and the United States.

Mayor Mike Johnston and the City of Denver supported the event and declared May 12 as ‘Indian American Heritage Celebration Day’ in Denver.