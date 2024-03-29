Coushatta Casino Resort Breaks Ground for New 204-room Luxury Hotel

By Pramod Kulkarni

Kinder, LA – Many of us in the South Asian community enjoy the thrill of gambling. One of the premier casino resorts in the U.S. is just three hours from Houston: Coushatta Casino Resort.

Indo-American News was invited to attend a remarkable groundbreaking ceremony held on Wednesday, March 20 for a new luxury hotel that will be connected directly to the casino just as are the currently operating Grand Hotel and Seven Clans Hotel.

Chairman Jonathan Cernek and members of the Coushatta Tribal Council, and Coushatta Casino Resort General Manager Todd Stewart were joined by principals from TBE Architects, Yates Construction and the Wenaha Group to participate in a groundbreaking ceremony.

During the festivities, Coushatta Tribal dancers and drummers performed a short program, followed by cake-cutting. The casino chefs had created a large cake in the shape of the new hotel.

This groundbreaking will officially marked the beginning of construction on the resort’s newest series of upgrades and expansions, which begins with building a new eight-story 204-room luxury hotel with 100 suites. It will be connected to the casino, literally steps away from the casino floor. This expansion will increase capacity at Coushatta Casino Resort to over 1,000 rooms and will create additional employment opportunities for the region.

Chairman Jonathan Cernek stated, “As construction commences, we are excited about all the new venues and upgrades that we will be able to offer our guests, starting with this new hotel. Our goal is to offer our players an elevated gaming experience, and that includes top-quality lodgings and high-end dining options. The Coushatta Tribe is leading the way in building an unsurpassed resort destination, both in the local market and in the entire region,” he concluded.

Casino visitors need not wait for the construction of the new hotel. The two available hotels — The Grand and Seven Clans — provide plenty of rooms for overnight guests. Coushatta Casino Resort is located in Kinder, Louisiana on US Highway 165 (I-10 exit 44), featuring nearly 2,000 slots and more than 55 table games including live poker, plus live Bingo, sportsbook and off-track betting.

Phone 800-584-7263 for more information or visit the website at www.ccrla.com.