CRY Gala to Thank Supporters for Shaping Children’s Destinies

HOUSTON: April 8, 2024 marks CRY, Child Rights and You America’s 20th year of ensuring children’s rights to a happy, healthy & educated life. Join us for an evening of reflection & celebration as we express our gratitude to our community of supporters from Houston, share our achievements & unveil our future goals at our CRY Gala on Sunday, April 21 at the Marriott Sugar Land.

The event will be attended by Celebrity Arjun Rampal, Project Partner Dr Rolee Singh and will honor our long-term supporters Juuhi and Prakash Ahuja. The evening will include a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, entertainment by violinist Esther Anaya & Karmagraphy, live auction, dinner, donor appreciation and pledge session, Bollywood music and dancing. A live auction will showcase autographed guitar by the Rolling Stones, Michael Jordan Chicago Bulls Jersey, Start Wars Cast Movie Poster etc.

Your unwavering support has been the driving force behind our mission of creating happier childhoods. Proceeds from the CRY Gala’s will be directed towards ensuring thousands of underprivileged children are ensured their basic rights to live, learn, grow and play. Together let’s make this 20-year milestone a testament to our shared commitment of shaping children’s destinies with YOU!

About CRY America:

CRY, Child Rights and You America Inc (CRY America) is a 501c3 non-profit driven by its vision of a just world in which all children have equal opportunities to develop to their full potential and realize their dreams. With the support of over 20,885 donors and 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 450,832 children living across 2,642 villages and slums through support to 70 Projects in India and USA. For more information: contact Dina Patel at 617-981-2288; visit http://america.cry.org or write to support@cryamerica.org