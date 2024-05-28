CRY’s 20th Year Gala Celebrates Supporters for Shaping Children’s Destinies

HOUSTON: 2024 marks CRY, Child Rights and You America’s 20th year of ensuring children’s rights to a happy, healthy & educated life. CRY America held 5 galas in April which raised over 1.5 million dollars.

Our CRY Gala in Houston on April 21 at the Marriott Sugar Land was an evening of reflection & celebration as we expressed our gratitude to our supporters & shared our achievements.

The CRY Gala was attended by 370 guests, including Bollywood Celebrity Arjun Rampal and Project Partner Dr Rolee Singh. Our honorees for the evening were longstanding CRY supporters Prakash and Juuhi Ahuja. Thanks to the generosity of our guests, the CRY Gala raised over $400,000 which will be directed towards ensuring children their basic rights to live, learn, grow & play.

The evening included a cocktail hour with hors d’oeuvres, live auction, dinner, donor appreciation, pledge session and Bollywood music and dancing. The feature entertainment of the evening was Esther Anaya with Karmagraphy and everyone enjoyed the classy performance. The live auction showcased a guitar autographed by the Rolling Stones, a Chicago Bulls jersey autographed by Michael Jordan, among others raised $30,000. Arjun Rampal said, “thanks to supporters like you over the past 20 years, CRY America has touched the hearts and lives of nearly 800,000 underprivileged children”!

Thank you to our Texas Board, CRY Gala Committee members, donors, sponsors, volunteers, project partners & CRY Staff for making children’s dreams come true. The CRY Gala 2024 was a 20-year milestone to remember & a testament to our shared commitment of shaping children’s destinies with YOU!

About CRY America:

CRY, Child Rights and You America Inc (CRY America) is a 501c3 non-profit driven by its vision of a just world in which all children have equal opportunities to develop to their full potential and realize their dreams. With the support of over 35,334 donors and 2,000 volunteers, CRY America has impacted the lives of 796,919 children living across 5,027 villages and slums through support to 111 Projects in India and the USA. For more information: contact Patrick Bocco at 617-959-1273; visit http://cryamerica.org.