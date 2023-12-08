DA Kim Ogg Files Ballot Papers for Democratic Primary

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: It’s filing season once again and Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg did just that on Wednesday afternoon, December 6 at the Harris County Democratic Party Headquarters on Lyons Ave on the city’s eastside.

A group of her supporters joined her outside the building and then once again inside after she had signed the documents that would place her name on the March 5 primary ballot next year.

After winning her election in 2016, Ogg won her re-election in 2020 and is now seeking her third term. She has made great inroads with the South Asian community and other minorities during her tenure in office. After signing the documents, Ogg made a short stump speech outside the building on the corner of Lyons Ave. and Schweikhardt St.