DAV School Wins First Place in State at PSIA

HOUSTON: DAV Montessori and Elementary students participated in the Private Schools Interscholastic Association (PSIA) State Meet held on Saturday, May 7 at the Texas Christian University campus in Fort Worth. This event is rooted in virtue and academic excellence and is the culmination of months of hard work and dedication.

Prior to the event, twenty-seven DAV students competed at the District Meet bringing home fifty-two wins! Thirteen students placed First, ten placed Second, eight placed Third, thirteen placed Fourth, seven placed Fifth, and one placed Sixth. The students participated in diverse categories including Math, Spelling, Writing, Dictionary Skills, Storytelling, Maps, Graphs, and Charts, among others. Fourteen students advanced to the State Competition, and won 19 awards in various categories.

Of the winners, three placed First, five placed Second, and one placed Third. This school’s performance is a testament to the rigors and training put forth by the teachers and supported by the parents. It is no wonder that so many Indian-American families have chosen to send their children for the prestigious program DAVMES offers- the perfect culmination of academics, multi-cultural appreciation, and moral character.

State Winners were: Ansh Shah (1st place, Creative Writing), Riana Patel (2nd place, Storytelling),

Aabha Yeole (1st place, Spelling), Tanish Zanwar (6th place, Storytelling), Akshara Chaudhari (2nd place,

Storytelling), Yash Tayal (2nd place, Spelling), Virinchi Vinjamuri (2nd place, Spelling), Vraj Patel (1st place,

Number Sense, 3rd place, Math, 5th place, Spelling), Jasmine Kadakia (2nd place, Math, 5th place, Listening

Skills, 7th place, Spelling), Samyak Nakil (4th place, Maps, Graphs, and Charts, 7th place, Dictionary Skills),

Vedant Sharda (5th place, Dictionary Skills, 6th place, Maps, Graphs, and Charts), Dhruvi Shah (9th place,

Ready Writing), Sohum Jhingran (4th place, Information Skills).

The DAV School is currently enrolling for the 2022-2023 school year for preschool – 5th grade.

To schedule a tour or for more information contact Ms. Arti Khanna at (281) 759-3286 or by email

director@davhouston.org. The first day of school is August 15, 2022. Join today to begin your child’s

journey of excellence.