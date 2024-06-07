DAV Montessori & Elementary School Celebrates Annual Day & Class of 2024

HOUSTON: Students, parents, teachers, and volunteers of DAV Montessori & Elementary School (DAVMES), and members and well-wishers of Arya Samaj Greater Houston (ASGH) met to celebrate a year of learning. It was also time to celebrate the Class of 2024 (Grade 5 students, now moving to Middle School).

The graduating students along with their parents were the Yajmāns of the day, performing Havan under the guidance of Acharya Surya Nanda Ji, followed by a mosaic program blending spirituality and entertainment. Grade 2, 3 & 4 students enchanted the audience with the recitation of the mantras Shiva Sankalpa Sukta from the YajurVeda under the mentorship of Acharya Bramdeo Ji.

Students presented some of the aspects learnt at school, namely dance, yoga, bhajans and skits on the need to care for the environment, the achievements of ISRO and Chandrayan III.

The Class of 2024 enlivened the program imitating their teachers. In their farewell addresses, the graduating students expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the teachers and admin personnel of the school as well as their parents. They all cherish the unique connect to the rich Indian cultural heritage, language and living values that would serve them a lifetime that DAVMES provided them. We wish them a bright future ahead.

Thanks to the members of Arya Samaj Greater Houston who laid the foundations (seed) of the DAV Montessori & Elementary School, which now stands as a tall tree with a beautiful crown and flowers.

A big bravo to all students and parents, teachers, and admin personnel for another year of excellence: Gold and other ribbons at the Rodeo Art competition, Great Champions at the Zane-Bloser National Handwriting Competition and the Hattrick at the PSIA State Championship.

After shanti pātha, all guests joined for prasad (lunch).

To visit school, email: director@davhouston.org

Address: 14375 Schiller Rd, Houston, TX 77082