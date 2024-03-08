DAV Montessori & Elementary School Students Shine in Texas Rodeo Art Competition 2024

By Arti Khanna

HOUSTON: DAV Montessori & Elementary School (DAVMES) hosted students, parents and well-wishers on Friday February 12 for the Family Nite gathering. Activities included games, toy-train ride for kids, fundraising through an auction sale of items which engaged the creative skills of teachers, and mouth-watering savories and food.

It was also time to celebrate the participation of DAVMES students in the Texas Rodeo Art Competition 2024. Jay T. bagged the Gold Medal, and Rohasena I., Ansh S., Manya J., Akshara C., Arvin K., Prisha S., Ishaan B., Suri D., Shaurya I. were the Award of Excellence Winners.

Outstanding Achievements at PSIA Academic District Meet

March 2, 2024: Twenty-seven DAVMES students showcased their academic prowess and creativity during the PSIA Academic District Meet, engaging in a diverse range of competitions such as Math, Number Sense, Ready Writing, and more.

The team’s return with a remarkable haul of awards: 15 first place ribbons, 12 second place, 12 third place, 10 fourth place, 2 fifth place, and 6 sixth place in various categories speaks volumes about the dedication and hard work of both students and teachers. Congratulations to all participants for their incredible success! DAVMES students won the trophy of the Texas State PSIA Academic Meet over two consecutive years 2022 & 2023.

Best wishes to the 14 students who advanced to the state meet (scheduled for end April). They are setting new benchmarks for academic excellence and ambition for DAVMES. DAV Montessori & Elementary School (DAVMS) has been serving the Indian community since August 2000 with academic excellence and Spiritual growth.