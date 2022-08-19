DAV Sanskriti School: Yajnopaveeta & Vidyaarambh Sanskaars for 2022-23 Students

By Acharya Bramdeo

HOUSTON: DAV Sanskriti School (DAVSS) marked the start of in-person classes on with the Yajnopavīta & Vedārambha Sanskārs for students joining the 2022-23 session and India’s Independence Day Celebrations, after a 2-year break due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

Teachers, volunteers, members, parents and well-wishers joined this solemn ceremony in prayers to shower their blessings upon the students. The program, co-officiated by our two Acharya Surya Nanda Ji and Acharya Bramdeo Mokoonlall Ji, respectively leading the services at ASGH and DAVSS as well as the holding of the two sanskārs, was a first in the three-decades that DAVSS has been serving the community towards connecting children to the universal and truly secular living values of Sanatan Dharma.

Yajnopavīta Sanskār is also known as Upanayan, Janeu and sacred thread ceremony. It is the forerunner to the Vedārambha Sanskār. After investiture with the Yajnopavīta, the child is referred to as Dwija (the twice-born) – the physical birth followed by birthing into the light of true knowledge. The Yajnopavīta (janeu) of three threads which is worn over the left shoulder, crossing the heart region and under the right arm. It’s a reminder to us of the three debts of gratitude: (i) Pitri rina, fulfilled by following the instructions and guidance of our parents, caring for them during their lifetime, and in turn raise our kids as good ‘humane’ beings when we enter married life; (ii) Rishi rina, fulfilled by living up to the true knowledge imparted to us by the rishis (learned sages), transmitted to us through the gurus and mentors in our life; (iii) Deva rina, which we fulfill by living life according to the edicts of the Vedas, the root scriptures of Sanatan Dharma as well as respecting Mother nature and the laws in the Creation.

The Yajnopavīta or all-sacred thread reminds us to live life free with purity of the body, mind & spirit, and purity in thoughts, words & actions at-all-times. This is achievable only when we tread on the path of Dharma (righteous living). And, the foundations for righteous living are true knowledge, truthfulness in actions and real commitment to live spirituality as spiritual reality in daily life.” Thus, we shall be blessed with long, happy, prosperous life full of success, physical, mental-moral-spiritual strength and a radiant personality.

The Vedārambha Sanskār is the ceremony wherein the student is initiated to study the Vedic values. The Acharyas explained the meaning of the Gayatri mantra as well as its recognition as (i) the Guru mantra given that the child is initiated into studies by the Guru (Acharya, teacher) through this mantra and (ii) Mahāmantra given that therein, we pray for the enlightened mind. Blessed with such mind, we shall always tread on the path of truth and renounce untruth, affirm ourselves in Dharma (righteous living) and be assertive in our duties and responsibilities, and shun negligence.

The offering of three samidhās (wood sticks) by the students into the havan kund (fire vessel) is a clarion call to the students to be like the samidhās: offered into the fire, they become fire-like (agni svarup), release energy that sustains the fire, spread the essential oils and fragrance of the ghee and medicinal herbs as micro-particles into the environment, and end as pure ashes. Likewise, a student needs to transform his/her life by applying the knowledge in daily life and spread the fragrance or aura of a noble personality wherever he/she evolves.

The Acharyas also explained the usual guidance that parents give to their children during the initiation ceremony into studies.

The program culminated by a cultural program and the flag hoisting, marking the 75th anniversary of India’s Independence Day and prasad.

We share below some feedback from students/parents:

I enjoyed performing and learning about Yajnopavīta and Vedārambha sanskārs in the group. I also enjoyed the flag hosting ceremony for India’s Independence Day and singing Jana Gana Mana. Nandika Maharana, 6th Grade Student, DAVSS.

This event was very unique in nature and rarely done in this part of the world. My child was exposed to an ancient Vedic tradition. Great experience and well organized. Jasbir Singh, parent, volunteer & member.

