Dharma for an American Hindu & Empowering NextGen Youth

Two Talks This Weekend by a World-class Speaker

HOUSTON: At a time when there is a rejuvenated interest in Hindu Dharma around the world, there is a clear need for Hindus themselves as well as those interested in Hinduism, in America, to gain clarity about the different, multilayered aspects of Hinduism (Sanatana Dharma). What does it mean to be an ‘American Hindu’? What does the word Dharma really mean? How does it matter in today’s world? Why are there various philosophies within Sanatana Dharma itself? How can Sanatana Dharma be truly effective and significant in our current age and lifestyle? This is an opportunity to find answers to these questions and more through an interactive session with renowned, world-class, extremely astute, discerning, and knowledgeable speaker, Sri MK Ramanujam, disciple of HH Maharanyam Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji, from India.



This special Townhall Q&A-type session on “Dharma & Wellbeing for a well-informed American Hindu” is on Sunday, March 24, in the Katy area, at the Irene Stern Community Center. It’s a free event from 10 am to 12 noon, followed by lunch. Please RSVP and also optionally pre-submit questions at this link https://bit.ly/dharma-2024.



Sri Ramanujam ji will also conduct another session on Empowering NextGen Youth through Communication and Building Connections on Saturday March 23, 4-6 pm at Sri Meenakshi Temple (Ganesh Temple Hall) in the Pearland area. This is also a free event, with dinner included. It is open to all youth, parents, and caregivers. Register at this link: https://tr.ee/K8CnO_JQYc.



Sri Ramanujam ji has visited Houston frequently since 2007, and is returning now for the first time since 2020. Sri Ramanujam ji, also known as Ramuji or simply as Ram, is an excellent speaker who can connect with and inspire listeners of all ages and backgrounds through his lucid and insightful talks on spirituality, philosophy, as well as self-improvement and intelligent living.



An engineering gold medalist from Delhi University, and former General Manager of Visteon India, a Ford Motor Co. subsidiary, Ramanujamji relinquished a successful corporate career to devote his life to service in line with his master’s guiding light that ‘Humanity and Divinity are inseparable.’



Over the past two decades, Ramanujamji has presented innumerable discourses and talks on several Sanatana Dharma topics, mindfulness & meditation retreats, workshops at educational institutions, corporate programs and more. He was also given the opportunity to speak on the rich diversity of our Dharma in the House of Commons, UK, and on India’s Spirit of Oneness at the Indian High Commission, New Zealand.



Over the past two decades, his divine service has taken him to all corners of the world, from remote villages to metropolises across India, to North America, Europe, Africa, Gulf Countries, South-east Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.



During his visit to Houston this time, there are also other events planned including a Mahamantra Mahayagna with soulful kirtan for Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu Jayanthi (Mar 23 morning) and a 3-day Utsav celebrating Lord Sri Venkateshwara (Mar 29-31), both at Sri Aishwarya Srinivasa Perumal Temple at Namadwaar Houston (Pearland area).



For more information about Sri Ramanujamji’s programs in Houston, or around North America over the next few months, please call or whatsapp 281-402-6585 or email houston.god@godivinity.org.