Discourse Series at Namadwaar Utsav by Sri Poornimaji

MANVEL, Texas – Disciple of HH Maharanyam Sri Sri Muralidhara Swamiji, Sri Poornimaji’s discourse series (in English) on “Sri Venkatesha Vaibhavam” will be the highlight of the 14th annual Namadwaar Utsav and the first one at Sri Aishwarya Srinivasa Perumal Temple in the Namadwaar premises (9120 Bailey Road, Manvel TX 77578).

Planned from December 24 to January 1, the week-long annual utsav, which is being resumed after two years of COVID break, is always a wonderful time for devotees to remain immersed in divine thoughts and activities all day and through the holidays. This year, with the blessings of Sri Swamiji, it is a special “Sri Aishwarya Srinivasa Vaibhavotsavam” commemorating the arrival of Sri Aishwarya Srinivasa Perumal to Houston.

Sri Poornimaji, who has visited Houston several times in the past two decades, is coming back now after almost four years. An excellent speaker who can move and melt hearts with her touching elaboration of Bhagavan’s divine qualities and inspire listeners in the path of devotion, she will speak this year on “Sri Venkatesha Mahatmyam” extolling the greatness and qualities of Sri Srinivasa Perumal (Lord Balaji).

Other highlights of the Utsav include Srimad Bhagavata Saptaha parayanam in the mornings, Processions in the morning and evening, depiction of various Leelas of Bhagavan, Ashtapadi kirtan-Sampradaya bhajans, Divya namasankeerthan, cultural programs and concerts, a grand Radha Kalyanam (Radha-Madhav Vivah) on Saturday Dec 31 morning and a Mahamantra Mass Prayer and Hanuman Chalisa chanting on January 1 morning..

These seven days will immerse everyone – young and old – in a joyful world filled only with love and service of the Lord, and away from the anxieties of worldly life. Come, enjoy your time with your family in Bhagavan’s and devotees’ presence.

All events are free and open to the public. Breakfast, lunch and dinner mahaprasad will be served on all the days.

Prasadam seva and general sponsorships are welcomed for this auspicious event. If you find this divine cause worthy of your generosity, please call 281-402-6585.

For more information about the event or about Global Organization for Divinity or Sri Aishwarya Srinivasa Perumal Temple, please call or whatsapp 281-402-6585, email houston.god@godivinity.org or visit houston.godivinity.org.