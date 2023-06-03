Divine Message and Srimad Bhagwad Gita Classes

HOUSTON: God has declared in the Shrimad Bhagwad Gita that whenever there is a degradation of religions in the world, i.e., a decline of righteousness, and a rise of unrighteousness, I come in this world to punish the wicked ones and protect the good ones.

So, think, hasn’t the condition of the world deteriorated to the extent that God’s incarnation on earth has become necessary? If we look at the world around us, we are already on the verge of war. Today, nations have developed weapons of mass destruction like nuclear bombs, missiles, etc., which are very dangerous and pose an unparalleled threat to the very existence of humankind. The proportionate increase is also seen in the wrath of nature in the form of tornadoes, storms, hurricanes, volcanic eruptions, avalanches, landslides, floods, earthquakes, tsunamis, etc. on a greater scale and frequency. Many think today that the world is at a stage where destruction can happen at any time, either through natural calamities or through atomic war. We have organized many climate change conferences but couldn’t stop the disasters.

We have organized many global peace conferences but couldn’t establish peace in this world. Then who can explain to us the way to a peaceful world? It is mentioned in our scriptures, be it the Shrimad Bhagwad Geeta, the Bible, or the Quran, about God’s revelations on the world’s transformation, which is soon and unavoidable. The present time is marked by extreme religiousness, lawlessness, disquiet, crimes, violence, terrorism, etc. Crimes against women are on the rise. In other words, the lives of human beings have become so much more miserable. There is no joy or harmony in relations.

So, this is the same period that has been mentioned in the Srimad Bhagwad Gita as “dharma glani”, i.e., irreligiousness or doomsday. So, God’s reincarnation at such a time is a must, so as to bestow upon His children the most elevated Godly knowledge and transform their lives from vicious to virtuous. The Supreme Father Supreme Soul, the Father of all souls, whom we call by different names, has divinely incarnated in the land of Bharat to transform this world from hell into heaven, the new world. He has been undertaking the task of the world

transformation through the teaching of easy Raja Yoga and Divine Knowledge.

