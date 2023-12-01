‘Diwali Dhamaka’ by Khushboo Dance Groups at Iskcon Temple, Houston

HOUSTON: Grand successful “Diwali Dhamaka” event was organized by Khushboo GroupsmLLC, with a huge crowd & full of energetic performances at Iskcon temple’s Gauranga Celebration Hall on 17th Nov 2023, Friday at 6 pm

onwards.

Guest of Honor Judge Juli Mathew did the inauguration ceremony by lighting the diya with Mr Sunil Jaiswal & Mrs Renu Jaiswal. The event started with an Inaugural act by Tharangini Vankadara (Singer) & Music by Mr Atit Tilwankar and back-to-back stage performances by Khushboo Dance Group & other Dance schools from all around Houston — Spotlight Dance studio by Priyanka, Haritha’s Dance group, Divya’s Dance group, Sudipta Rythm group, Sujata’s Nach Balliye, Aparna & Ananya duet performance.

Fashion shows by Payal’s Fashion Palette – Payal Mandewalkar with Designer Hema Mulani- Silk India & Munnari’s Collection by designer Sadia Ahmed & kids designer -My Little Marigold by Gunjan Talwar & Monica Sharma, added a special limelight to the show. Food booth, Diwali Bazaar, and free giveaways brought up the Diwali vibes & special

effects.

Huge sponsorship by many renowned companies such as Tanishq, Strategic Financial Group, Tara Capital, MK groups, Aujla Insurance LLC, Club Z, SBS beyond IT, Airfilter Tech, RazDaz Production, Bisha Herbals, Nishant

Groups made this event a grand successful show of the year 2023. Dhol & DJ – by DJVB was the charm of this

show. Dhol on the hoverboard was the surprise element of this show.

Emcee Lakshmi Peter & Sunaina Panchal kept the audience engaged throughout. They enhanced the energy & uplifted the vibe of Diwali Dhamaka.