Diwan Restaurant Opens at a Busy Location in Southwest Houston

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: On a bright sunny Sunday late last month, Diwan Restaurant at 10920 West Bellfort (832-295-3311) opened its doors to a constant stream of people. It is a small, cozy place in a busy part of town at the intersection of West Bellfort and Wilcrest where there are other attractions for the Desi crowd. The Savoy Shopping Center and Ibn Sina Center are nearby as are other eateries.

The opening was festive with a balloon arch at the door and loud Desi music blaring outside. Inside, a buffet was laid out at the counter and the first 25 people got free kachoris and chai. Manager Rizwan Mohammed made sure the stream of people tasted all the other veg and non-veg dishes.

And for those who want a calmer afternoon, tables are laid out on the covered front patio for chatting and a hookah or smoke.