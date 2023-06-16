Dr. Amit Samarth Bike Racing for Akshaya Patra

OCEANSIDE, CA: Akshaya Patra’s angel and Brand Ambassador, Dr. Amit Samarth. Dr. Samarth actively raises funds for Akshaya Patra USA, a charity partner dedicated to providing mid-day meals to over 2 million underprivileged children in classrooms in India daily. OCEANSIDE, CA: Akshaya Patra’s angel and Brand Ambassador, Dr. Amit Samarth. Dr. Samarth actively raises funds for Akshaya Patra USA, a charity partner dedicated to providing mid-day meals to over 2 million underprivileged children in classrooms in India daily.

Dr. Amit Samarth, from India will be racing in the “World’s Toughest Bicycle Race”-Race Across America. Flag-off is on Tuesday June 13, at 12:00 PM PST from The Strand and West Community Center parking lot in Oceanside, CA, and will end at Susan Campbell Park at City Dock in Annapolis, MD, around June 25th. Below is the link where you can find the route and more information regarding the race. https://www.raamrace.org/route

Dr. Samarth was the first Asian ever to complete this race back in 2017. He is back in 2023, racing to feed the dreams of 2+ million Akshaya Patra Children.

Akshaya Patra is the world’s largest NGO school meal program, providing hot, nutritious lunches to over 2 million children in 22,000 schools across India every day. Akshaya Patra means the unlimited bowl of abundance and sustenance. Over the 22+ years, Akshaya Patra has scaled to serve meals to over 2 million children in 22,000 schools in 15 States and 2 Union Territories in India daily. We source local produce, operate 67 kitchens, and transport hot, nutritious meals in custom-designed vans up to a distance of 25 miles. Often being the only meal in the day for the child, it serves as a critical intervention addressing hunger and education.

Dr. Amit Samarth, a renowned cyclist, and Ironman athlete, has achieved remarkable milestones in the international sports arena. He gained recognition as the first Indian rookie to conquer the challenging Race Across America (RAAM) in 2017. He successfully completed the unprecedented RedBull Trans Siberian Extreme, a 5654 miles stage race, in 2018, a feat no Indian or Asian had ever attempted before.

Within India, Dr. Samarth holds multiple world records. In February 2021, he set a Guinness World Record by completing the 3728 miles Golden Quadrilateral of India in 13 days and 9 hours. His recent achievement includes the Race Across India in March 2023, where he covered the entire stretch from the north to the south of India in 6 days, 23 hours, and 39 minutes, making him the fastest cyclist in the history of Indian sports.

At the upcoming RAAM 2023, he will race against time while raising funds for the “Race Against Hunger – A Mile, A Child challenge,” inviting individuals to donate $20 per mile to provide meals for a child throughout the year. According to Dr. Samarth,” The race must achieve a higher purpose, and I race for the children of India and their education”