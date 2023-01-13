Dr. Syamal Poddar Endows AIChE Rising Chemical Engineers Award

HOUSTON: Dr. Syamal Poddar and his wife Susmita have endowed an award to the American Institute of Chemical Engineers (AIChE) for recognizing rising chemical engineers.

Now in its fourth year, the award seeks to honor one recent graduate for their contributions to AIChE, chemical engineering and society, one who shows potential for future growth and leadership. Demonstrable AIChE leadership, community activities and active participation in their AIChE student chapter is highly valued during the application review process.

The 2022 Poddar award winner was Sydney Floryanzia, who was presented with the award at the 2022 AIChE annual meeting.

Floryanzia received a $500 prize, membership to AIChE at no charge in 2023, registration to the 2022 AIChE Annual Meeting, a $1,500 travel stipend to attend the AIChE Annual Meeting, and an opportunity to be mentored during their time at 2022 the annual meeting.

Dr. Poddar is a Fellow of the AIChE and has been elected a member of the Fellows Council. He is the Founder President of the consulting company, Poddar & Associates. His 40+ year industrial career includes working for two major global companies, Exxon Research & Engineering and Bechtel Corporation, with diversified professional, management and leadership responsibilities. In addition to his industrial career, he has maintained his teaching interest as an adjunct faculty, for several years, at University of Houston (Clear Lake & Downtown campuses).

As a part of his consulting activities, Dr. Poddar has given, and is continuing to offer, several technical, project & business development and leadership courses nationally and internationally. He received Bachelors and Masters degrees in Chemical Engineering with Honors from Jadavpur University, India, Dr. Poddar earned his Ph.D. in Chemical Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. In addition to authoring 46 technical papers and 2 US patents, he has made numerous technical and business presentations at national and international conferences.