EGGMANIA! — Masala Grand Opening of Eggcentric Restaurant

HOUSTON: Houston’s newest mania is EGGMANIA! The Egg-Centric restaurant franchise originating from New Jersey finally hit the Mahatmi Gandhi District with a trendy boutique restaurant at the corner of Hilcroft & 59. Last Sunday July 30th, the four partners Ilesh Patel, Buland Patel, Hemal Patel, and chef Ankit Patel opened EGGMANIA with a bang Masala Style Grand Opening with music, confetti, tents, balloons, and a surprise Egg Hunt! Franchise Owner Anup Sharma said “I have opened many stores, but none with this level of energy & excitement – the Masala Crew Rocks, must have Sunil Thakkar and the Crazy Masala Crew for my next Irving Store Opening in 6 months!”.

All four partners and their glowing wives were on site to welcome the officials of the Ribbon Cutting, Houston City Council Member Edward Pollard and Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers. Pollard spoke passionately that “ small businesses were the foundation of the City especially Eggmania with its modern design and ethnic flavors to enhance Houston’s diverse scene. They both tried several dishes and beemed “two thumbs up!! Eggmania indeed has a vast menu that has numerous menu items for Vegetarians (Paneer-centric), Eggetarians, and Chickentarians in the form of burji’s, wraps, sandwiches, biryani’s & curries. Customers only had raving reviews, especially for the most popular dishes Egg Burji, Surti Gotala, and the rich Cold Coco – a chocolate drink brewed for 3 hours and chilled for 24 hours before serving. Buland Patel added “We were overwhelmed by the positive response from our Houston community, we are happy to have created a modern family friendly restaurant with the authentic flavors we all grew up with!”

Sharma – although originally Rajasthani – grew up in Surat, Gujarat’s epicenter for spicy, tasty Gujarati food. He first opened Eggmania in Jersey in 2013 and Edison in 2015, and then took a 6 year sabbatical to painstakingly perfect his franchise model. The spices & curry mixes are all made from the same factory in Surat to maintain 100% consistency across the country. Locally sources fresh eggs, paneer, chicken, chilis and cilantro give the dishes their freshness. Any dish can be made Mild, Medium, Spicy, or “Surti Spicy! Eggmania is open 7 days a week 11:30 AM – 9:30 PM, and until 10:30 PM THU-SAT at 6688 Southwest Fwy @ Hilcroft. Call (832) 251-7200 or see their awesome menu at eggmania.com.