EGMH Hosts 2nd Annual Golf Tournament

KATY: It was a gorgeous afternoon for the 2nd annual Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston charity golf tournament on Monday, October 9th at Willow Fork Country Club in Katy, Texas.

20 teams/80 players participated in this fun-filled team scramble format tournament. Registration started at 11:00 AM with contestants preparing afterwards at the driving range and then participating in the challenging putting contest where the Gandhi stamp collection was proudly displayed.

Volunteers including Nina Wani and Jigisha Wani cheerfully handed out goody bags which included a sleeve of balls, comfortable golf jerseys (both with EGMH logos), golf towels donated by Wallis Bank, and snacks. Sanjay Jain, EGMH trustee, sponsored a delicious, healthy Subway lunch for everyone.

Wes Blankenship, golf pro at Willow Fork Country Club, provided instructions to all the participants and the tournament started at 1 pm sharp using a shotgun format. It was a beautiful day with light winds making it a picture-perfect day for golf. The teams competed in an 18-hole, scramble format tournament.

EGMH Board of Trustees members, G.V. Krishnan, Ajit Paralkar, and Sesh Bala drove around in golf carts clicking action shots of all the players with their teams.After finishing 18 holes, the official scorecards were handed to the golf pro and all the participants were invited upstairs in the ballroom where they were treated to a delicious all you can eat Italian buffet dinner sponsored by an anonymous donor.

Board of Trustee Dr. Manish Wani gave a brief update on the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston and encouraged all to get involved and visit the first museum in the Americas dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi and the universal values of

peace, truth, and non-violence. All the participants were given a free admission ticket to the museum.