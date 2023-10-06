Eternal Gandhi Museum in Houston Opens on Gandhi Jayanti, Offers Interactive Look at His Life
From left are: Carol McCutcheon, Sugar Land City Council member; Ajit Paralkar, cofounder and trustee; Atul Kothari, founder; Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, grandson of Mahatma Gandhi; Isaac Newton Farris, Jr., nephew of Dr. Martin Luther King’s; John R. Naugle, Atlanta City of Peace; Tina Khatri, VP of TDK Construction; D.C. Manjunath, Consul General of India; Martha Castex-Tatum, Houston City Council member; Rep. Suleman Lalani, M.D., Texas HD 76; Dexter L. McCoy, Fort Bend County Commissioner Precinct 4; Barkat Charania, cofounder and trustee; Harris County Commissioner Rodney Ellis; Andy Icken, Chief Development Officer, Houston Mayor’s Office; Devinder Mahajan, cofounder and trustee. Photo: Juhi Varma
By Juhi Varma
HOUSTON: Martin Luther King’s nephew, Isaac Newton Farris Jr. and Mahatma Gandhi’s grandson, Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, were among those who gathered Monday afternoon to celebrate the grand opening of the Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston.
Held on Oct. 2, 2023, Gandhi’s 154th birthday, the ribbon-cutting marked the culmination of months of effort and fundraising by founder Atul Kothari and museum board members, who have been working on this project since 2016.