Eternal Gandhi Museum of Houston to Open in Summer 2023

HOUSTON: Eternal Gandhi Museum Houston (EGMH), the first-ever museum in the Americas dedicated to preserving and promoting Mahatma Gandhi’s legacy of nonviolent conflict resolution, is opening in the summer of 2023.

EGMH engaged Solid Light, Inc. from Louisville, Kentucky, to create a world-class museum in September 2019 after interviewing more than a dozen candidates. Solid Light is founded on the premise that people share a passion for great stories.

For over 20 years, Solid Light’s in-house design, fabrication, film, and digital experts have transformed audiences’ understanding and passion for museums, branded environments, educational institutions, and public spaces by telling those stories in engaging ways.

The Museum will deliver key messages through thought-provoking, immersive experiences designed to educate, entertain, and inspire lasting change. Solid Light has created the exhibit space such that the visitor experience will encourage exploration and engagement with Gandhi’s journey.

There are three thematic areas:

His Journey: Gandhi’s Life Lessons – his story is an inspiration for Our Future.

Our Journey: Gandhi’s Teachings Continue to Change Our World – its impact on global peace leaders.

My Journey: Inspire visitors to explore and reflect on Gandhian principles to find resonance in their own lives.

The total budget for EGMH is $10 million, of which we have raised $7.3 million. To learn more, visit www.egmh.org, call 832-850-EGMH, or email info@egmh.org.