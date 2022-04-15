FCCRS Presents Manish Arora a $20,000 Check

HOUSTON: The Foundation For Children Cancer, Research and Support, a Houston-based non-profit held a donor appreciation lunch at Nirvana Restaurant last Sunday, April 11 for those who helped fundraise for Manish Arora, a 43 year-old cancer patient at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center who is battling diffused large B-cell lymphoma.

The virtual fundraiser called Umeed (Hope) was held on Sunday, February 27 with a musical interlude of 90 minutes. Satyajit and Keka Kar used local talent, to produce an awesome interactive virtual concert beamed across India and the US over Zoom and YouTube Live to raise funds. Over 400 viewers from all over the world tuned in.

Receiving the check from the Kars was Manish’s mother and father, who traveled here to be with their son, as well as his brother Vipul who stood by Manish’s side since he arrived last December with the assistance of Dr. Bansal (standing next to Manish).