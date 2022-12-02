Fort Bend Interfaith Community Hosts Annual Thanksgiving Services
By Juhi Varma
SUGAR LAND: Despite gloomy weather, warmth prevailed inside the expansive, wood-paneled hall of St. Laurence Catholic Church on Monday night in Sugar Land, where members of Fort Bend County’s many religious communities gathered in love and friendship for an interfaith Thanksgiving service.
“The last one we did was in November of 2019, and we had no idea what was coming three months later,” said St. Laurence’s pastor, the Rev. Drew Wood, as he recalled the hardships that would come with the pandemic. “It’s been painful and very rough on all of us. But it’s three years later and we’re still here; so we have a lot to give thanks for. If you listen to the media, you’ll think there are not many of us who aren’t angry all the time. But I’m not angry, and I don’t think you are, either.”