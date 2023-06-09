Gayatri Pariwar of Katy to Celebrate 8th Anniversary

KATY: The Gayatri Pariwar in Katy, Texas, USA, recently celebrated Gayatri Jayanti. The celebration also marks the day the founder of Gayatri Pariwar, Pandit Sriram Sharma Acharya, left his physical body. Gayatri Pariwar is looking forward to celebrating the 8th anniversary coming up on Sunday, June 10th.

The organization is gearing up to welcome hundreds of enthusiastic individuals to celebrate this significant event. Gayatri Pariwar stands as a beacon of spiritual enlightenment and community engagement. With a focus on imparting the wisdom of the Gayatri Mantra and promoting the teachings of Hinduism, this vibrant organization plays a pivotal role in nurturing the spiritual growth of its members.

The Gayatri Pariwar Katy offers regular bal sanskar classes for children aged 5 to 15 which serve as a platform to introduce children to Hindu scriptures, including the Bhagavad Gita, Vedas, and other religious texts. Through interactive sessions, children learn about yoga, Hindi, Gujarati, Vedic methodologies, and the significance of Hindu religious holidays. This holistic approach ensures that young minds gain a comprehensive understanding of their cultural roots while imbibing essential life lessons.

Swadhyay, meaning “self-study,” is a fundamental practice within the Gayatri Pariwar Katy. Community members gather every Sunday from 4:30 to 6:30 pm to engage in Swadhyay sessions. These sessions serve as a forum for studying and discussing spiritual texts, fostering an atmosphere of intellectual growth and collective learning. The Gayatri Pariwar Katy encourages its members to delve deep into the wisdom of Hindu philosophy, exploring the intricate concepts and spiritual insights found within sacred scriptures. Swadhyay acts as a catalyst for personal transformation and helps forge a stronger connection with the divine.

From cultural programs and religious discourses to social gatherings and charitable endeavors, the Gayatri Pariwar Katy continuously strives to create a vibrant and inclusive community where everyone feels valued and connected. The organization firmly believes that a united and engaged community has the power to uplift individuals, foster personal growth, and make a difference in the world. Gayatri Pariwar in Katy is expanding rapidly and is looking to buy new land to create a bigger center to accommodate its size. For more information, visit our website at www.awgphouston.org Phone Number 281-717-4895