Gopaal Seyn’s Art Students Put Up an Impressive Performance

By Sanchali Basu

It was a privilege to be invited by artist friend Indranil Sen (whose artist signature is Gopaal Seyn) to speak and honor his students at their RedBlueArts Gallery in Sugar Land the evening of December 3. The RedBlueArts Academy and Gallery has been around since 2021 and I feel fortunate to have been a part of its inauguration ceremony as well.

Having known Gopaal Seyn for a long time, what fascinated me the most is his transition from being a part of the hospitality industry to his successful journey over the years from a budding artist to a well sought after eminent contemporary artist. His mantra is, ‘Abstract expressionism….All about brushwork.’ Some of his famous artworks include a portrait of George HW Bush, a silent tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, a permanent resident at the Indian Consulate in Houston, his portrait of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi completed for the Howdy Modi event held in Houston in 2019.

Seyn started training students while he still had a full-time job in the hospitality business, since this was his passion. He finally realized that he wanted to follow his passion and spend his entire energy in it full time. That’s when his school started to blossom, and his number of students started to skyrocket.

What is most impressive about Seyn is how he interacts with his students and makes them part of his family. He cries when they must move on and leave. He imparts his all to them, leading to wonderful pieces of art, nudging their creative spirit and helping develop the student’s character and personality.

He provides a quiet refuge for students to express their emotions through art. He offers several formats of education – in person, online, summer camps for different levels of proficiencies.

The exhibition held on December 3rd, highlighted the work done by his intermediate level students. They each had submitted 3 of their paintings earlier for judging and an external judge had been invited to the gallery to judge.

The evening was abuzz with students and their families thronging the gallery to find out which paintings had won. Light refreshments were available for the guests. Rick Pal and I had been invited as the guests of honor to recognize and award the students.

Emcee Shefali got the evening going by inviting the guests of honor to light the ceremonial lamp with Gopaal. Rick Pal, a successful entrepreneur, global executive, TEDx speaker spoke of his long-term friendship with Seyn and expressed his pride and joy to see his amazing journey as an artist and teacher and wished him continued success. Sanchali Basu was introduced as a pharmacist with a passion for the arts like classical dance and teaching Bengali to children. She echoed Rick’s sentiments and lauded the students for making time out of their busy schedules to allow their creative minds to create original work and congratulated all of them for their wonderful display on exhibition.

Certificates and medals were then handed out by the guests of honor to all students and pictures taken. The top 3 and Special Mention honorees were given Amazon gift cards. The guests of honor were presented with flower bouquets.

An announcement was made by the artist about the near completion of his specially commissioned artwork opposite Gate D15 at the International Terminal of the Bush Intercontinental Airport, Houston.

For more information about the Academy and Gallery, please visit www.redbluearts.com