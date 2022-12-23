Grand Festival to Celebrate Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s Centennial Year
The grand centennial celebration of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj was inaugurated on
Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Ahmedabad, India by Honorable Prime Minister Narendra Modi and
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj. The festival is a culmination of worldwide five–year centennial
celebrations and months of preparations by over 80,000 dedicated volunteers.
of Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Then, during a tour of the 600–acre "Pramukh Swami Nagar" (festival grounds),
inclusive of inspiring attractions, insightful exhibitions and enlightening programs paying tribute to his life and
impact, the Prime Minister was guided through various displays and performances of moral stories and
inspiring values. The Prime Minister then joined Mahant Swami Maharaj on the main assembly stage, where
they were enthusiastically greeted by tens of thousands of devotees present while millions watched live around
the world.
In relaying his personal experiences with guru Pramukh Swami Maharaj, Prime minister Modi shared,
“Pramukh Swami Maharaj did not give me great lectures, but delivered profound truths through simple words
and his example. He cared for me even when I was not in office, just as a mother would for her child. His
presence always gave me peace and reassurance.”
The festival will continue through January 15, 2023, and each evening will feature a themed assembly focusing
on the life, work, and messages of His Holiness Pramukh Swami Maharaj. In the mornings, academic
conferences will present research topics ranging from temple architecture and Hindu literature to women’s
empowerment and social uplift by national and international members of academia. In addition, specific
conferences will bring together various professional associations, such as lawyers, doctors, and,
entrepreneurs. Afternoons will feature programs with presentations and performances planned and produced
by women.
On December 15, Home Minister of India Amit Shah inaugurated the month–long ‘International
Convention for Better Living’ in the presence of His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj and many leading
industrialists of India. The evening assembly started with a unique symphony of 150 performers from 19
countries and 33 Indian instruments.
The convention on December 15 highlighted Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life’s work in inspiring addiction–free
lives. Under his leadership, BAPS became a global movement providing unprecedented spiritual, social and
cultural services for society through more than 160 humanitarian activities. In noting the spiritual energy, he
felt at the nagar; Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group, remarked, “One stunning example of such an
entity is the BAPS Mandir in Abu Dhabi, which is the symbol of unification across races, religions, and nations.
Swamishri’s principle that humanity must be built on a consciousness of unification and unshakable integrity
to serve without expectations is now nowhere better reflected than the Mandir in Abu Dhabi. Such an ability
to unify millions of people comes not from the limiting power of geographical boundaries, but from the
unlimited power of a unified effort.”
In noting his legacy, the Chairman of Zydus Cadila, Pankaj Patel, said, “As a spiritual leader, Pramukh Swami
Maharaj propagated the message of equality regardless of caste, creed or religion. He was forever focused
on uplifting the lowest members of society.” Charmain of GMR Group G. M. Rao said, “He possessed nothing,
were a reflection of the supreme divinity within him.”
On December 16, the program celebrated “Culture Day, Celebrating India Culture” with captivating
and thought–provoking presentations and performances that conveyed Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s remarkable
efforts as a torchbearer of Indian culture and heritage worldwide through.
Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami, a scholar and swami of BAPS—who composed commentaries on
the three foundational scriptures of Hinduism–said, “Our culture is generous as it is one of inclusive debate.
The inauguration ceremony of Akshardham Delhi saw the presence of the President of India, the Prime
Minister of India and the Leader of the Opposition on one platform. This was reported in the media, which
stated that a Muslim President, a Sikh Prime Minister and a Hindu leader together inaugurated Akshardham.
This inclusiveness was the hallmark of Pramukh Swami.”
On December 17, the evening program focused on the life force behind Pramukh Swami Maharaj,
his devotion and faith in God, themed “Parabhakti Day.” Talks by Swamis closest to him reflected on
the centrality of devotion in Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s life and his constant communion with God. Incidents
from his life revealed that in times of honor or insult, difficulty or ease, joy or sorrow, victory or defeat,
Pramukh Swami Maharaj remained absorbed in God.
On December 18, the “My Mandir, My Home” program focused on a fundamental contribution of
Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the establishment of 1,231 mandirs worldwide. Dignitaries paid tribute
to Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s efforts to re–envision and rejuvenate the ancient mandir tradition in Hinduism
that rekindled spirituality, preserved and propagated humanity’s invaluable spiritual heritage, and served
society and the world. Every mandir created by Pramukh Swami Maharaj around the world is like an embassy
of Indian and Hindu heritage. Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s mandirs inspired youths towards spirituality and
service.
Sachchidanand Joshi, Executive and Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts said,
“Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s mammoth task of creating temples, was not just about creating houses of worship,
but also about creating centers of education and social service that revived heritage and spiritual tradition.”
His Holiness Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust,
said, “I am here to bow my head to the person who showered the whole world with love. Pramukh Swami
Maharaj was a true sadhu, a true renunciate. He himself was the manifestation of a Mandir. Akshardham was
built to last a thousand years, but the volunteers built by Pramukh Swami Maharaj are the immortal temples
built by him.”
Noting the transformative power of mandirs, Mahant Swami Maharaj, present spiritual leader of BAPS, shared,
“Pramukh Swami Maharaj has said the mandir is a place to realize God. While it appears to be made of stone,
each stone is infused with a divine life force and is a factory for making an ideal human.”
The month–long celebration is Mahant Swami Maharaj’s vision to provide inspiration from the life, efforts,
teachings, actions, and contributions of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.
society through individual growth by fostering the Hindu ideals of faith, unity, and selfless service. Its worldwide
network of 3,800 centers supports these character–building activities. Under the guidance and leadership of His
Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj, BAPS aspires to build a community that is free of addictions as well as morally,
ethically, and spiritually pure. For more details, please visit www.baps.org.
About Pramukh Swami Maharaj
Pramukh Swami Maharaj was the fifth spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. Under his leadership, BAPS
grew into an international spiritual and humanitarian organization with over 3,300 centers worldwide. He
dedicated his life to the well–being of others, traveling throughout the world to foster love, peace, harmony,
righteousness, faith in God, and service to humanity. With genuine care and compassion, he reached out to all
members of society irrespective of class, color, or age. Recognized and respected as one of India’s greatest
spiritual teachers, he lived by and promoted the principle: “In the joy of others, lies our own.”
About Mahant Swami Maharaj
His Holiness Mahant Swami Maharaj is the sixth and current spiritual successor of Bhagwan Swaminarayan. He
was ordained a swami by Yogiji Maharaj in 1961 and named Sadhu Keshavjivandas. As he was appointed the
head (Mahant) of the Mandir in Mumbai, he became known as Mahant Swami. His devout, humble, and service–
focused life earned him the innermost blessings of Yogiji Maharaj and Pramukh Swami Maharaj. Mahant Swami
Maharaj travels throughout the world inspiring people through his insightful spiritual discourses and disciplined
conduct. His virtuous lifestyle and profound devotion to Bhagwan Swaminarayan and gurus are ideals toward
which devotees strive. Mahant Swami Maharaj became the guru and President of BAPS upon Pramukh Swami
Maharaj’s passing in 2016