Grand Festival to Celebrate Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s Centennial Year

wanted nothing, asked for nothing, and yet he has given us everything. His simple, humble and direct words

were a reflection of the supreme divinity within him.”



On December 16, the program celebrated “Culture Day, Celebrating India Culture” wi th captivating

and thought – provoking presentations and performances that conveyed Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s remarkable

efforts as a torchbearer of Indian culture and heritage worldwide through.



Mahamahopadhyaya Bhadreshdas Swami, a scholar and swami of BAPS — who composed commentaries on

the three foundational scriptures of Hinduism – said, “Our culture is generous as it is one of inclusive debate.

The inauguration ceremony of Akshardham Delhi saw the presence of the President of India, the Prime

Minister of India and the Leader of the Opposition on one platform. This was reported in the media, which

stated that a Muslim President, a Sikh Prime Minister and a Hindu leader together inaugurated Akshardham.

This inclusiveness was t he hallmark of Pramukh Swami.”



On December 17, the evening program focused on the life force behind Pramukh Swami Maharaj,

his devotion and faith in God, themed “Parabhakti Day.” Talks by Swamis closest to him reflected on

the centrality of devotion in Pr amukh Swami Maharaj’s life and his constant communion with God. Incidents

from his life revealed that in times of honor or insult, difficulty or ease, joy or sorrow, victory or defeat,

Pramukh Swami Maharaj remained absorbed in God.



On December 18, the “ My Mandir, My Home” program focused on a fundamental contribution of

Pramukh Swami Maharaj, the establishment of 1,231 mandirs worldwide. Dignitaries paid tribute

to Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s efforts to re – envision and rejuvenate the ancient mandir tradition in Hinduism

that rekindled spirituality, preserved and propagated humanity’s invaluable spiritual heritage, and served

society and the world. Every mandir created by Pramukh Swami Maharaj around the world is like an embassy

of Indian and Hindu heritage. P ramukh Swami Maharaj’s mandirs inspired youths towards spirituality and

service.



Sachchidanand Joshi, Executive and Academic Head of Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts said,

“Pramukh Swami Maharaj’s mammoth task of creating temples, was not just about creating houses of worship,

but also about creating centers of education and social service that revived heritage and spiritual tradition.”



His Holiness Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust,

sa id, “I am here to bow my head to the person who showered the whole world with love. Pramukh Swami

Maharaj was a true sadhu, a true renunciate. He himself was the manifestation of a Mandir. Akshardham was

built to last a thousand years, but the volunteers b uilt by Pramukh Swami Maharaj are the immortal temples

built by him.”



Noting the transformative power of mandirs, Mahant Swami Maharaj, present spiritual leader of BAPS, shared,

“Pramukh Swami Maharaj has said the mandir is a place to realize God. While it appears to be made of stone,

each stone is infused with a divine life force and is a factory for making an ideal human.”



The month – long celebration is Mahant Swami Maharaj’s vision to provide inspiration from the life, efforts,

teachings, actions, and contributions of Pramukh Swami Maharaj.



