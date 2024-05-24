Group 1 Inaugurates Sterling McCall Dealership in Southwest Houston

HOUSTON: On Tuesday, May 7, the Houston community welcomed into the newly constructed Sterling McCall Hyundai, a Group 1 Automotive dealership, on 10301 Southwest Fwy. This facility showcases Sterling McCall’s commitment to investing in its dealerships as well as the Houston community, where parent company Group 1 is headquartered.

The celebratory event included a ribbon cutting ceremony, facilities reveal, door prizes and a $10,000 check presentation to Storm Baseball organization in Missouri City. Group 1 Automotive CEO Daryl Kenningham, Senior VP Pete DeLongchamps, OEM partners and local elected officials were also be in attendance.

Media were invited out on Tuesday, May 7 to view the new Hyundai facility and interview dealership and company leadership.

The new location features a state-of-the-art automotive showroom and service facility. At approximately 39,414 square feet, the facility boasts cutting-edge design and amenities, including a fully air-conditioned service area, an enclosed new vehicle delivery area and multiple EV charging stations for customer convenience.

This grand opening event of the dealership’s new location was a unique opportunity to celebrate Group 1’s commitment to the local community and learn more about the exceptional services the dealership offers.