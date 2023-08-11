Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar inspires a packed Wortham Theater to create a stress-free and violence-free society

HOUSTON: On Tuesday, August 1st, 2023, Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation (AOLF), interacted with local communities in and around the City of Houston.

The event titled “Sixth Sense” was held at the Wortham Theater Center, as part of Gurudev’s 30 city US tour that focuses on how to effectively deal with today’s most pressing challenges. The greater Houston community accorded a warm and rousing welcome to Gurudev, who addressed 2,400 community members from all backgrounds, races, and genders.

Taking them on a journey beyond the five senses, Gurudev led the entire audience into a powerful guided meditation and emphasized the importance of breathwork and meditation to deal with stress, anxiety and other mental health issues prevalent in the modern day fast paced life. Gurudev shared his wisdom on several other topics – relationships, dealing with stress at work, inner peace and more.

“A disease-free body, quiver-free breath, stress-free mind, inhibition-free intellect, obsession-free memory, and soul which is free from sorrow is the birthright of every human being.” – Gurudev shared.

At the event, Gurudev was felicitated with a Certificate of Special Congressional Recognition by US Congressman Troy Nehls, a Humanitarian Award by Texas House Representative Ron Reynolds, a proclamation from Fort Bend County Commissioner Andy Meyers, and was presented a Texas flag flown over the state capitol.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot, had earlier issued a proclamation announcing 29th July 2023 as Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Day – commemorating his 5-day Texas tour across 3 cities including Houston!

The citations honor and acknowledge the work and efforts of The Art of Living under the guidance of Gurudev, in serving, spreading peace, joy, resolving conflicts, working for the environment, and bringing communities together.

The event also coincided with the Texas launch of Gurudev’s book Notes for the Journey Within, which has become a National Best Seller and Wall Street Journal bestseller in its launch week.

Gurudev also discussed the benefits of Sudarshan Kriya (SKY) breath meditation, an evidence-based profound practice that cleanses the nervous system and eliminates stress. It enhances overall well-being and boosts immunity. Options for upcoming – online and in-person courses can be found at: https://linktr.ee/artoflivinghouston

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change.

Gurudev has created trauma relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners, and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness, and well-being for individuals.

Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.

About Art of Living Foundation

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a non-profit, educational, and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by the renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness, and well-being for individuals.