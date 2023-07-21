Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar to Visit Houston with Public Event at Wortham Center

HOUSTON: Global humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, founder of the Art of Living Foundation (AOLF), brings the “Sixth Sense” public event to Houston on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the Wortham Theater Center.

The event, presented by the Art of Living Foundation – Houston, features an evening of wisdom and meditation with Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, whose lifelong work focuses on peace, unity, hope and self-renewal at both the level of the individual and society. Gurudev, a visionary leader, created Sudarshan Kriya (SKY) Breath Meditation and has been teaching the breath-based meditation techniques for health and well-being for over 40 years. These evidence-based techniques are backed by over 100 research studies and transformational experiences of the participants. Locally, Art of Living volunteer instructors have taught these techniques to participants from all walks of life including healthcare professionals, students, veterans and inmates.

“The time has come for the voice of peace to be heard loud and clear. If each person makes an intention to stand up for peace and makes their mental health a priority, we can make world peace a reality” Gurudev said. This event marks the visit of Gurudev to Houston after a long gap of 15 years and will bring together 2400 people to unite and take the message of peace to every corner of our community. Houstonians are invited to join this global movement during a historical evening of wisdom and meditation from Gurudev. “In the Sixth Sense event, attendees will learn and experience how to connect with their inner and outer world beyond the senses. As human beings, we experience this world through our mind and the five known senses. Without spiritual wisdom, we might think that reality is only what we see, hear, touch, smell, or taste. But what happens with the rest of the life that exists beyond our five known senses. By participating, you will learn how to connect with your Sixth Sense—and gain greater clarity, awareness, peace, and more!

Tickets can be purchased online at https://aolf.me/sixthsense-houston where additional details may also be found.

About Art of Living Foundation

Operating in 180 countries, The Art of Living Foundation (AOLF) is a nonprofit, educational and humanitarian organization founded in 1981 by renowned humanitarian and spiritual leader Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. All of AOLF’s programs are inspired by Gurudev’s philosophy of creating world peace through a stress-free and violence-free society. AOLF has touched over 800 million lives through numerous educational and self-development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness, and well being for individuals.

About Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is a global humanitarian, spiritual leader, and peace envoy. He has helped millions of people worldwide find peace and resilience in the face of adversity, learning not only how to excel in their own lives, but also how to become powerful agents for social change.

Gurudev has created trauma-relief and meditation programs for at-risk youth, war veterans, prisoners, and survivors of disaster. He has also created numerous educational and self development programs and tools that facilitate the elimination of stress and foster deep and profound inner peace, happiness and well-being for individuals.

Standing for the Gandhian principles of non-violence, Gurudev has mediated and progressed negotiations for peace in conflict-stricken areas such as Sri Lanka, Iraq, Venezuela, and Colombia, where he is credited for playing a central role in ending the violent 52-year conflict between FARC and the Colombian government. He has received 39 governmental awards, including the highest civilian awards from several nations. Twenty-four universities have awarded him with honorary doctorates for his peace-keeping and humanitarian efforts.