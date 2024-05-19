Hat trick for DAV Montessori & Elementary School

By Arti Khanna

HOUSTON: DAVMES celebrates the exceptional winners who clinched the PSIA State Championship trophy for the Elementary division …third year in a row! May 9: The air was filled with excitement as Doug Ray delivered the trophy to the school.

14 students participated, and DAVMES team triumphed with an astounding 9 first-place medals, 4 second-place medals, 3 third-place medals, 3 fourth-place medals, and 1 sixth-place medal.

This remarkable achievement is a testimony to the DAVMES dedicated teachers and hardworking students. To know more about DAVMS, please visit website: http://davmschool.com/