Hindu Singles Meet at Event by Hindu Vivah

By Jawahar Malhotra

HOUSTON: After a gap of 5 years, the Dallas-based non-profit Hindu Vivah once again held an event to bring together Hindu singles for a speed-dating type of event held at the main auditorium of the Radha Krishna Temple on Beechnut near Kirkwood in Alief.

But unlike the event of 5 years ago where only a handful of people came together, this free event held in the afternoon on Saturday, February 4 attracted over 100 singles, some travelling from other parts of Texas and even from Seattle, according to one of the organizers, Manoj Agarwal. Singles were categorized and clustered into three age groups: 23-32; 33-42 and 42 to 60.

Hindu Vivah was formed just over 5 years ago by Hindu activists concerned by the lack of venues for young Hindus to meet and other Hindus to marry. Since then, it has held 75 events nationwide, some in person and others virtually over Zoom. “It is a pan Hindu effort, “ explained Agarwal, “and caters to all Hindus, irrespective of jati, varna, language, origin, financial status, previous marital status, and age.”

Helping to organize the event were the founder from Dallas, Sashi Kejriwal, Radha Patel of Dallas who runs the online dating site Singles to Shaadi; and from Houston Vinod Shah, Manoj Agarwal, Shalini Patel (who emceed the event) and Sanjay Aggarwal.

Hindu Vivah intends to hold its next event in Chicago and then other cities. For more info, visit www.hinduvivah.org.