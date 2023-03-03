Hindu Temple of the Woodlands to Celebrate Holi

THE WOODLANDS: Hindu Temple of The Woodlands, a center for culture and devotion serving Greater Houston, invites community members and neighbors to celebrate “Holi – Festival of Color” at the temple this weekend.

The event starts at 11 AM on Saturday, March 4 with a small procession around the temple followed by music, dancing, food, and the Holi Color Run.

The Holi Run begins at 11:30 AM and continues to 12 PM. It is a 1K untimed event open to participants of all ages and activity levels. Once the race is over the fun continues at the Holi festival with music and dancing. Other activity includes booths with local vendors.

People spread small amounts of color on each other’s faces celebrating the beginning of the colorful spring session. More massive color throws which create unique color combinations bring smiles to the faces of the participants. The colors used are biodegradable and non-toxic. No outside colors are allowed as a safety measure.

Every year more and more of our non-Hindu neighbors and friends attend the temple’s festival. In addition to other activities, snacks and sweets are available for sale. These are all made on the temple premises by volunteers and the temple chef. Everyone agrees they are exceptionally tasty. Among the most popular are samosas, chole batura, and dahi vada. Beverages such as mango lassi, thandai, and chai are also available.

Although parking is not available at the event inside the temple, visitors may park on the streets where it is legally allowed, but not in the neighborhoods. Overflow event parking lot is located at an easy walking distance in the medical building parking lot at 10867 Kuykendahl Road, The Woodlands. 77382.

Join in the fun and welcome spring with brilliant color at Hindu Temple of The Woodlands Holi Celebration. For more information, please see the temple’s website at woodlandshindutemple.org or its Facebook page.