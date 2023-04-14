Hindu Worship Society Introduces HWS Children’s Council and HWS Youth Council

By Nisha Bhatia

HOUSTON: Hindu Worship Society Temple, Houston’s oldest Hindu Temple is doing some great things! If you haven’t been recently, you have been missing out on quite a bit. In 2022, Hindu Worship Society inaugurated the Shiv Temple and Nav Grah. The beautiful addition to the temple is in dedication to Mr. Rajinder Soni, long-time devotee and Temple trustee.

While we are only in April of 2023, the Temple has already hosted Lohri Celebration, Shiv Ratri, Mata Chowki and a Ram Charit Manas Paath. We have many more exciting events coming up this year and more things to look forward to.

Most recently, Hindu Worship Society brought back the HWS Youth Council and added a HWS Children’s Council. The HWS Children’s Council will focus on teaching children ages 5 – 12 about Hinduism, Indian Culture and get them involved in temple activities. Volunteer Teachers will meet with the kids every other Sunday and provide a variety of activities and share cultural knowledge. The HWS Youth Council for teenagers and young adults will focus on helping our younger generation grow with topics such as how to do your taxes, getting volunteer hours, how to apply to college and for scholarships and so much more.

The HWS Youth Council took on their first big activity by volunteering at the Houston Food Bank. The 25 volunteers, ages 6 and up, helped pack about 10,000 meals (12,000 lbs of food) in about 3 hours! The meals packaged will go out to senior citizens around Houston under a government sponsored initiative. The best part, everyone had a great time and bonded wonderfully with each other while doing so much good for our community!

HWS would like to recognize and thank temple devotees Rohit Khera, Jaspal Narang and Ashima Patel for organizing this event and leading the effort with the next generation!

If you would like to join the HWS Children’s Council or the HWS Youth Council, please drop an email to Ashima Patel at hws.temple@gmail.com.

To know what is going on at Hindu Worship Society, join the Temple Facebook page @hwstemple, or join the Temple WhatsApp Group.