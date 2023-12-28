Hindus of Greater Houston to Light 2024 Diyas in Celebration of Lord Shri Ram Mandir’s ‘Pran Prathishtha’ in Ayodhya, India

By Thara Narasimhan

HOUSTON: The glittering lights of Diyas and a spectacular rangoli portraying Ram in celebration of Shri Ram’s return to Ayodhya Ram mandir, will be the the highlight of Houston’s celebration. Sangita Bhutada’s

outstanding Rangoli will welcome all at this historic celebration in Houston on January 21st 2024. It is with great jubilation and excitement Hindus of Greater Houston, along with many other partner organizations, invite all to join us on the historic occasion of “Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Ayodhya Mandir Prana Pratishtha

Celebrations”.

The ritual of sanctifying the newly built Temple and evoking life into the idol for worship with Vedic mantras

and chants is “Pran Prathishtha’. This is the manifestation of life Prana in an object perceivable to the senses. The newly-built temple in the legendary city of Ayodhya portrays the deep connection between God and his

devotees and the power of devotion. Shri Ram epitomizes India’s rich religious and cultural heritage in Janmabhoomi Mandir. Ayodhya is the birthplace of Bhagwan Shri Ram referred to as Ram Janma Bhoomi. The epic Ramayana is interwoven with places all over India that are evidenced by Shri Ram’s travel across the entire subcontinent, even after thousands of years. The different parts of India still have a testimony with a reminiscence that reverberates with stories of Ram’s visit as he traveled way down to peninsular South India. This is after 500 years of long struggle after the temple was ruthlessly destroyed by the Moghul rulers in the 15th century. The story of Ramayana is not only a religious scripture for Hindus but also a source of moral guidance and cultural inspiration for all humanity.

HGH Event Details: Date: 21st January 2024 from 3 pm to 5-30 pm.

Venue – Gujarati Samaj of Houston. All are welcome and must register to attend, see link below: https://

www.hindusofhouston.org

This celebration will commence with a parade of “Ram Pariwar Deities Vigraha” on Garuda Vahana, decked with flowers, ”Pushpa Vahana”, from Sri Meenakshi Temple. The parade will begin sharply at 3 pm.with Instrumental and band ensemble. We request all to assemble by 2:30 pm at Gujarati Samaj Houston. All the forty temples in the greater Houston area will join and attend this celebration. Hindu Temple priests will be recognized and honored. Arya Samaj youth will present invocation prayers. There will be youth speakers who will talk on topics, Bhagwan Ram- “Epitome of Dharma” and “Shri Ram arrives in Ayodhya and in our hearts”.

BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir youth will present a cultural program on Lord Ram. Ram Bhajans and Hanuman Chalisa will be chanted in chorus by all the attendees. A display of Ram’s story in a special exhibit from VHPA will be on display. A preview and informational movie of 500 years of struggle to rebuild Ayodhya

Ram Mandir will be screened.

BAPS Mandir will present spectacular lights on display as part of the new Shri Ram Mandir opening day in Ayodhya. HGH will recognize 16 countries who worship Ram and their historical connection with Bhagwan Shri Ram. A few prominent dignitaries and individuals who contributed to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement will be honored for their contribution to the cause. HGH will conclude with MahaAarti, a prayer for the blessings of Lord Shri Ram.

A car rally is planned on Sunday 7th January 2024, from Sri Meenakshi Temple, Pearland 9-30 am. Joint efforts by all the organizations in the Greater Houston area will join the parade and rally through 11 temples. Shri Vallabh Priti Sewa Samaj (VPSS Shrinath ji Mandir) Sringeri Sharadambal Temple and a few other organizations will open their doors from 8 pm to 11-30 pm to livestream Ayodhya Mandir Rituals on large screen as it happens in India on January 22nd, 2024 for anyone to join.

Notes to all attendees for HGH event: On the 21st at GSH. Please collect your Diya for lighting and flag for the Parade and Ram scarf from the front desk at GSH. Must Arrive early to receive these items.