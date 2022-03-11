Holi: Festival of Colors — Fun-filled Mega Charity Event

HOUSTON: Holi – Festival of colors 2022 is set to take place Sunday, March 20, 2022, from 11 AM – 4 PM in India House Grounds at 8888, West Bellfort Avenue, Houston, Texas 77031 – Award winning Bollywood celebrities with perform LIVE & host this Grand Holi, a Mega Fun-filled Charity Event to experience Color Play with organic colors, Dance, Music, Mouth-watering Food, Marketplace/Bazaar, Children’s rides and loads of fun for all age groups and backgrounds.

Proceeds from this Holi Fest go for the education & healthcare of the under-privileged.

Parking for the event is Free. Tickets available at JKYog.org/Houston-holi, Humtumdesi.com, Sulekha, Eventbrite. General admission is $10. Deluxe ($50) & Premium ($250) tickets also available. Details & tickets can be obtained from the event webpage https://www.jkyog.org/houston-holi/ or call (832) 871-2320.

Holi festival celebrates the onset of spring. The festival is an atmosphere of social merriment as young and old alike are covered with colors and every corner presents a colorful sight. Everyone is happy as skin colors quickly disappear under layers of green, red, yellow and purple color powders. It is a way to renew relationships and experience unity and brotherhood. It is also a celebration of life because it is spring, and a signal for change and growth.

The event features Live Music by Bollywood celebrities, Harry Anand & Shalmali Kholgade.

Harry Anand is a Music Producer/ Singer/ Songwriter. He has given music to 23 Films & is also known as the REMIX KING for his remixes and is 13 Award winner including 3 MTV Immies.

Shalmali Kholgade is Bollywood’s Playback Singer & Filmfare Award Winner.

Holi–Festival of Colors opens its doors at 11am and closes at 4pm – five full hours of celebration of culture and unity through diversity, for a noble cause. Holi Color Play is sponsored by JKYog, a non-profit organization sharing knowledge of yoga, meditation, and spirituality for the upliftment of humankind and conducting various inspiring events and classes for children, youth and adults. It was founded by Swami Mukundananda, who has an engineering degree from IIT, India and MBA from IIM, India, both world premier educational institutions. He has been preaching for the past 30 years and has written books on Mind Management, Healthy Diets, Yoga for Body, Mind & Soul, and others.