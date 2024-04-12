Holi Mela 2024 by Khushboo Groups & Good Karma with Texas Gaushala

HOUSTON: Holi Mela 2024 was a huge event held on 24th March 2024 at Texas Gaushala, organised by Khushboo Groups & Good Karma Foundation with Texas Gaushala and hosted by Khushboo

Dance Group.

Huge shout out to all our Sponsors — Tara Capital, Strategic Financial Group, Cypress Towne Dental, Deep Foods,Vishala Groceries, Eggholic, L&L Bounce & party rentals, Bisha Herbals. Vibha non-profit organizations & Vishwa Hindu Parishad of America collaborated with us for Holi event.

Food vendors – Mirch Masala, Desi Delights & Tandoori Hut. Big thanks to all vendors, participants, dance groups, audience, volunteers, promoters and friends who joined our event. Texas Gaushala – Cow feeding & Cuddling added a limelight to our event & made crowd happy around.

Special thanks to Pankaj Jaiswal & Akanksha Singh – without you both, this event was impossible for us. Anjana Pandey — Big thanksto you for bring up a wonderful fashion show. We really enjoyed watching it live. Also want to thank our emcees –Sunaina Panchal & Shravs Shravs — You guys added a special effects to our show & engaged

the audience.

Drone shoot & amazing Photography/ Videography: Leela Hari Kanikaram. @kkpix M:+1 240 319 3642 DJ by – DJ Andy. His sound effects made crowd to groove on music. Decorations by Sumedhha R Chand. Amazing decorations & stage preparations.

This was a perfect family event at a perfect location, with full of colors & happy faces . Holi mela created a colorful

vibe & celebration of Holi festival with our community & expanded vision of celebrating together by spreading love & happiness.

Huge crowd responded back & enjoyed this fun-filled event.