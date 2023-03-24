Hoteliers Invited to FF&E Expo from Gujarat in Dallas and Atlanta

DALLAS AND ATLANTA: More than 100 manufacturers of hotel products from Gujarat will exhibit their wares from April 27 through 29 at the SLPS Event Center in Irving, Texas and again from May 4 through 6 at the Gas South Convention Center in suburban Atlanta.

“The Gujarat region of India has a large pool of companies with the experience and the talent to design and produce high-end, high-quality hotel furnishings,” said Harshal Bhagat, Chairman of the International Business Delegation for the Southern Gujarat Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SGCCI) in exclusive comments to Indo-American News.

“Our advantages include lower production costs, faster delivery times, and reduced import fees. It’s a unique combination that can dramatically reshape the supply chain and bottom-line results for American hoteliers,” added Bhagat.

Admission to the trade shows is free, and booths will represent a wide variety of products, notably furniture, linens, fabrics, lighting, accessories, IT support, HVAC, and equipment for in-room technology and entertainment, for safety and security, and for fitness and spa.

According to Bhagat, “Hotel owners have suffered persistent supply chain disruptions during the past three years, so they’re ready to find reliable sourcing alternatives and take back control of their procurement cycle. Our expos are a very convenient way to discover the new buying options that every owner wants, needs, and deserves but hasn’t been able to find. Until now.”

Specifically, Indian manufacturers offer a package of benefits that include much shorter lead times for production and shipping, together with duty charges about 20% lower and product costs that can be 20% to 35% lower, according to the SGCCI, which represents almost 10,000 individual members and about 140 associations.

More information and “no cost” registration is available online at www.ifde.sgcci.in or by phone at 844-797-6111.