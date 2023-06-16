Houston Celebration of International Day of Yoga 2023 with the Theme: ‘Yoga for Humanity’

HOUSTON: The Consulate General of India, Houston in collaboration with several organizations across the Greater Houston area join to celebrate the 9th International Day of Yoga.

This ancient Indian practice received unprecedented global attention nine years ago when the United Nations recognized June 21st as the International Day of Yoga. An initiative of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who himself starts his morning with yoga, the first IDY in 2015 saw people turning out in huge numbers stretching and breathing mindfully at public parks, convention centers and open spaces.

Yoga’s soaring popularity can be seen from the crowds that join in the celebration every year. From serious yoga practitioners to curious beginners, each successive IDY has been drawing bigger crowds and garnering greater interest. As with every year, this year too will feature a lineup of common yoga practices, relaxation techniques and guided meditation by well-known yoga instructors.

Houston will celebrate IDY on Wednesday, June 21 on the lush green of Discovery Green 1500 McKinney St., Houston, Texas. The Event Chair Saumil Manek adds, “International Day of Yoga symbolizes Peace and Harmony. I’m truly honored to be organizing an event representing love to everyone without boundaries and building bridges so we can unite to create all cultures.” The event will begin at 6:00 pm with a demonstration of some of the more difficult yoga postures or Asanas and a cultural program. the guided group yoga (Asanas or Postures), Relaxation, Pranayama and Meditation will be led by different yoga experts. The event will wrap up at 7:30 pm.

Sharad Amin, Coordinator of Houston’s yoga events and a firm believer in yoga for optimum health, expressed his appreciation for the cooperation from Houston’s yoga community in celebrating IDY for the past eight years. Yoga is a precious gift given by Indian sages to humanity, he noted, and emphasized the importance of practicing yoga for good health every day.

This year’s theme for IDY is Yoga for Humanity, which perfectly fits with the multilocation IDY program of Houston. We have more than 17 events covering all areas of Houston metro including the whole Harris & Fort Bend County. All events are totally free for all. We will be including webinars to train Yogis / instructors to understand & encourage to practice Ashtanga Yoga.

There will be five main events open for all to attend will be Pearland Town Center on Saturday June 17th at 6pm., India House on Tuesday 20th June at 6:30pm, Wednesday June 21st at Discovery Green at 6-30pm, Yoga Community of Sugarland on June 24th from 7:30AM and Hindu Temple of the Woodlands on Saturday June 24 from 7:00am-10am.

Besides various Hindu Temples and Organizations will hold Yoga sessions all around the Houston area.

The events are free and open to all. Bring your yoga mats and plan to arrive 20 minutes ahead to find a comfortable spot. More information visit yogadayoftexas.org or call 713-854-0633