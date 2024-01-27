Houston Hindus Join the World in Celebrating the Consecration of Sri Ram Idol in Ayodhya

HOUSTON: In a jubilant celebration by Hindus of Greater Houston bringing faith, culture, and the triumphant return of Shri Ram to his home after 500 years. Over 1500 devotees gathered in Houston for the Sri Ram Prana Pratishtha Mahotsav on a cold windy day. The event, organized in view of the Prana Pratishtha of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya brought together the community in joyous festivities. The evening commenced with the divine Shankh Nadh (sounding of the conch shell), by a priest, setting the sacred tone for the event. A vibrant energy with a high-powered Dhol Tasha and Band performances commenced the procession by the Houston Maharashtra Mandal. This lead the way for the “Beautifully adorned Murti of Shri Ram on the chariot, that was brought from Sri. Meenakshi Temple Society in Pearland. With the Chanting of “Jai Sri Ram” the procession of over 500 people began moving to the front entrance of the hall, as the deities were brought inside the hall and young children dressed as Ram Parivar were leading the deities to the altar, with “Jai Shri Ram” chanting by all inside the Hall.

Somansh Agarwal as the Emcee introduced the chanting of Vedic Mantras and Agastya Gurukulam. The youth were particularly engaged, fostering a connection with heritage, on three key topics: “Lord Ram, Epitome of righteousness”, “Homecoming of Lord Ram after 500 years”, and “Relevance of Ram & Ramayana in our life”.

HGH welcomed all the Houston area Hindu Temple priests and 30 of them were honored. Representatives from 16 countries where the Ramayana is a part of their tradition, emphasizing that Lord Ram’s influence transcends borders. Houston is very fortunate to have very special prominent leaders in the community, who are ardent devotees, “Ram Bhaktas”, who are dedicated to serve the community and to contribute to furthering the message of Lord Ram and the Rama Janmabhumi movement. Beth Kulkarni, Suresh Patel, Vijay Pallod, Surya Sahoo, Somansh Agarwal and Dr.Narasimham Dasika and Dr. Kusum Vyas. Hindus of greater Houston set up a Billboard on the major Freeway intersection. The Historic Houston Car Rally organizers were recognized. The cultural program highlights were “Angadh Prasangh”, skit by Houston BAPS Mandir members. The skit was a chosen from an episode in Ramayan. The grand cultural program of the evening was presented by Abhinaya School of Arts, students who performed “Sita Swayamvar”. Choreography by Indrani Parthasarathy, Artistic Director. The dance culminated with the traditional wedding song with auspicious ending, which was grand finale program of the Hindus of Greater Houston event, “Sita Kalyana Vaibhogame” that was followed by Maha Aarthi.

Also noteworthy to mention was the breathtaking Rangoli by Sangita Bhutada, drawing admiration and attracting a crowd eager to capture the intricate art in their pictures.

The Shree Ram Photo Booth witnessed a constant stream of attendees capturing moments with their favorite deity was added attraction. There were very interesting artistic exhibits provided by VHPA that displayed the story of Ram. The MahaAarti, with everyone holding lighted candles in a dimmed hall, and chanting Sanskrit verses, invoking Lord Ram, provided a spiritual and enchanting culmination to an incredible event.