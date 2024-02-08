Houston Tech Leader Shines in Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2024

HOUSTON -– In an inspiring blend of beauty and intellect, Mrs. Devshree Golecha from Houston, Texas, has been announced as a finalist in the prestigious Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide 2024. This leading beauty pageant, known for its inclusive and diverse platform, celebrates women from all walks of life, empowering them to showcase their beauty and talents on a global stage. The event is spearheaded by Mr.

Mrs. Golecha, a distinguished figure in the field of data science and technology, has made her mark with significant contributions and achievements. Recognized as one of the "40 under 40" by the Houston Business Journal and CDO Magazine, her leadership and impact in data science have earned her numerous accolades, including being named one of the Leading Academic Data Leaders and listed among the Global Data Power Women by Chief Data Officer Magazine. Additionally, her commitment to technology and innovation has been acknowledged as she was celebrated as an Extraordinary Woman in Tech in Texas by Women in Tech Texas. Venturing into the beauty pageant world, Mrs. Golecha aims to pave the way for professional women and mothers, encouraging them to explore and embrace all facets of their identity, including health and beauty, alongside their careers.

As the founder of Peach Beauti, an organic skincare line, she champions clean, plant-based skincare solutions. As she undergoes grooming sessions with industry experts provided by Haut Monde Mrs. India Worldwide, Mrs. Golecha expresses gratitude for the incredible opportunity to showcase her talents and personality, highlighting her multifaceted prowess and commitment to making a positive impact.