Houston’s Payal Patel Joins HHS Health Advisory Council

Dr. Patel is an Infectious Diseases Physician and Assistant Professor in the Division of Infectious Diseases at University of Michigan and the Medical Director of Antimicrobial Stewardship at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System. Her interests include infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship implementation work in the US and globally. She is recognized as an expert in international antimicrobial stewardship work and consults for the CDC global infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship team. In her career, she has worked closely with antimicrobial stewardship programs in Italy, Japan and India. Her work has led to over 60 peer-reviewed publications primarily in the field of infection prevention and antimicrobial stewardship. She mentors graduate students, medical students, internal medicine residents, infectious diseases fellows and faculty. She is the current chair of the IDWeek/SHEA Best Practices in Antimicrobial Stewardship Workshop and helped build both IDSA Antimicrobial Stewardship Curriculums for ID Fellows. She is an associate editor of the CDC/IDSA COVID-19 Real-Time Learning Network and was invited to serve on the Presidential Advisory Council for Combatting Antibiotic Resistant Bacteria in March 2022 by the Secretary for Health and Human Services. She also is a sought-after medical correspondent for media including BBC, PBS and CBS.

The Presidential Advisory Council on Combating Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria (PACCARB) provides advice, information, and recommendations to the Secretary regarding programs and policies intended to support and evaluate the implementation of U.S. government activities related to combating antibiotic-resistant bacteria.

The PACCARB was established initially under Executive Order 13676, dated September 18, 2014. On March 3, 2020, the President of the United States delegated his authority to the Secretary of Health and Human Services under section 9(a)(1) of the Federal Advisory Committee Act (FACA), Public Law 92-463, as amended (5 U.S.C. App.), to re-establish the PACCARB. Pursuant to this delegation of authority, the Secretary is re-establishing the Advisory Council, and the charter was filed on September 2, 2020. Per the President’s delegation of authority, the Secretary may direct the PACCARB to perform duties consistent with those assigned to them in section 505(b) of Public Law 116-22 (June 24, 2019), the Pandemic and All-Hazards Preparedness and Advancing Innovation Act of 2019 (PAHPAIA). – PDF